Waiver watch – Top Nine Under the Radar Fantasy Pickups

Every week we’ll mine the waiver thread for less-roasted assets to help your squad, whether you prefer Dynasty or the redesigned format, and we’ll also add some tips for DFS players. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy assets that may be overvalued for one reason or another – short-term or long-term.

Forward

Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabers (12.0%): After five seasons, Thompson looks more like the player the Blues had in mind when they drafted him 26th overall in 2016. first few campaigns (usually in Buffalo). Now, alongside Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner, the numbers are there too, including eight goals in November alone. Grab him in deeper leagues before other managers get it smart. The attacking duo Olofsson/Thompson are one to keep an eye on this season.

Pleasure. Free. Simple. Create or join a league and play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Free sign-up!

Michael Bunting, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (6.1%): The former Coyote, who competes for the best team in the NHL and skates for a top unit with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, has two goals and four assists (plus five) in four recent games. After a rocky start to his newfound hockey business, the Toronto native looks set to settle in alongside two of the best in the business. On that #1 line and secondary power play, Bunting will be a nice contributor in most medium/deep ESPN.com leagues.

Andreas Johnsson, LW, Devils of New Jersey (4.8%): After past appearances by linemates Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt, Johnsson deserves his own dose of attention as an under-radar fantasy asset in the Waiver Watch space. That streak of three goals and three assists in two recent games is hard to ignore. More importantly, the Johnsson/Mercer/Bratt attacker has been the best of the Devils this season and is unlikely to be knocked out even if Jack Hughes returns (already this week). In his current role, Johnsson—who scored 20 goals and 23 assists in 73 games with the Maple Leafs three years ago—deserves more fantasy love in a deeper fantasy league. Also check the availability of Hughes in leagues of all sizes. The young center scored two goals and a helper before sustaining a shoulder injury for a game and a half.

Brandon Hagel, LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks (1.7%): The 23-year-old is second only to Alex DeBrincat in goals for the Blackhawks this campaign with seven, one more than Patrick Kane. Hagel scored in three consecutive games for Sunday’s shutout loss against the Sharks and appears to have secured his spot in the top-six of Chicago. On a scoring line with Jonathan Toews, the sophomore winger also sees minutes on the Blackhawks’ power play. At the very least, Hagel deserves waiting list status in deeper fantasy competition.

Aliaksei Protas, C, Washington Capitals (0.2%): Skating a forward line with his idols Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the young lad has a goal – his first in the NHL – and two assists in two games. While Protas will likely be shaken out of that prime spot once other capitals are healthy again, if not sent straight back to Hershey, in the meantime, he presents himself as an off-the-beaten-path fantasy item. Especially in the Daily Fantasy competition. Just make sure the 20-year-old stays on that top line before investing your DFS salary dollars.

2 Related

Kevin Fiala, C/RW, Minnesota Wild (63.4%): The fast winger, who is listed in two-thirds of ESPN.com leagues, is still worth checking for availability status, just in case. While coming in with 12 assists – six in his last seven games – Fiala scored just three goals on 69 shots. That equates to a rather unusual success rate of 4.3%. Suggesting that the 25-year-old — one of the game’s more streakier types — could be breaking out any minute now. Fiala shot an average of 12.7% over his past two full Minnesota campaigns. The goals are coming.

Also see: Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues (12.3%); Josh Anderson, RW, Montreal Canadians (49.6%); Ryan Johansen, C, Nashville Predators (17.8%)

defenders

Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (1.6%): Week after week I am becoming more and more a fan of the Rangers top defender. Lindgren, who leads the New York blue line in blocked shots and linked with partner Adam Fox at plus-eight, is quietly evolving into an all-round valuable asset. While he can’t be expected to put down the flashiest numbers on offense, Lindgren does otherwise enough to be considered in deeper leagues with non-scoring categories. Still learning and improving, the 23-year-old has averaged 1.8 fantasy points/game in ESPN’s standard game since Nov. 8. Not bad for a defender who is overwhelmingly available.

Also see: Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (6.9%)

goalkeepers

James Reimer, San Jose Sharks (23.2%): He has started 10 of San Jose’s 14 games since October 30, including each of the last four. He has been solid to great in all but one disastrous appearance against his former team in Toronto. He is equal to Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy with an average of 4.0 fantasy points per game. And yet Adin Hill has been featured in 10+% more ESPN.com leagues. I do not get it. If you need decent net mining, especially in the here and now, take a good look at Reimer. The Sharks will face the Devils, Islanders, Rangers and Blue Jackets this week.

Post-match analysis and highlights throughout the season by Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch ESPN+

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (7.0%): The Flames’ other netless will no doubt start one of the team’s four games this week to relieve Jacob Markstrom – either Thursday’s game against the Kings or Friday’s tilt with the Ducks. Vladar was nothing short of amazing when he was called up, albeit not very often, with a 4-0-1 record along with two recent shutouts. Whether starting in Anaheim or LA, Calgary’s No. 2 presents itself as a scintillating option in the Daily Fantasy competition.

Also see: Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (50.3%)

Lower expectations

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks (94.3%): How long do we wait for Pettersen to rediscover his groove? Another week? Two? Until after Travis Green (barely guaranteed) is shown the door? Reportedly unburdened by his previous wrist injury, the fifth overall roster (2017) hasn’t seen itself at all – and not just as an attacking force. Pettersen, relegated to the third line, played all 13 minutes in Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Boston. He has one assist and zero goals since November 9. If you have an excess of bank slots, just wait and see. If not, I would gauge how Pettersen is doing this week against Montreal, Ottawa and Pittsburgh, then re-evaluate. On the plus side, the gifted attacker only shoots 5.1% – well below his usual average – suggesting a correction is in order.

Also see: Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Anaheim Ducks (78.7%)