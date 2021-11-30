Sports
Why is the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Namibia Tri-Nation Series cancelled?
The Three Nations series to be played in Namibia between Namibia, Oman and the UAE was canceled last week due to travel bans being imposed around the world due to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the southern part of Africa. Cricket Namibia has announced that Oman and the UAE will return to their countries, citing the closure of borders to travelers to Africa from November 29.
The tri-nation series was canceled after only two games were played between Namibia and Oman. Namibia won the first game against Oman by 40 runs, while Oman won the second game after beating Namibia by nine runs on November 27.
Cricket Namibia’s Statement-
Meanwhile, announcing the cancellation of the triangular series in an official statement, according to a report from namibia.com.na, Cricket Namibia said: We received news last night from the ICC that the UAE will close its borders to travelers from Africa. the 29 Nov. Both the UAE and Oman will have to travel back to their countries or be stuck in Namibia. This is similar to the Women’s World Cup qualifier currently being held in Zimbabwe. Today is the last game and teams have to fly out at the latest tomorrow or Monday.
The Netherlands stopped their ODI series against South Africa
Many sporting events in South Africa have been hit hard since the Omricon variant of the COVID-19 virus started to increase in affected cases in recent weeks. The Netherlands previously left their ODI series against the Proteas, while the Junior Hockey World Cup for Women is still in doubt. In the meantime, speculation about India’s tour of South Africa hit by the pandemic has reached an all-time high as India travels to South Africa for a three-match test series, a three-match ODI series and a T20I series. of four games. after the conclusion of the ongoing test series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India A-squad is already in South Africa, facing the South Africa A-squad in an unofficial three-game test series from November 23 to December 9. Earlier in the week before, two rounds of the United Rugby Championship were previously postponed after teams from Wales, Italy and Ireland returned to their countries.
(Twitter image: @CricketNamibia1)
