



Delay is not an option for the European Champions Cup as rugby union is on the front lines in dealing with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The organizers of the Northern Hemisphere elite tournament of club rugby must insist that the teams do everything they can to organize the matches, when the group stage of the Champions Cup starts in 10 days. This could include including academy scientists on match day squads if positive Covid tests and quarantine measures limit player availability. In the event that a club is unable or unwilling to raise a side, it is obvious that they will lose the match 28-0. The prospect of an interrupted schedule loomed on Monday, with the ramifications of the postponement of two rounds of the South African leg of the United Rugby Championship continuing to reverberate. Cardiff Rugby remains stranded in South Africa after reporting two positive Covid cases. A new round of testing has uncovered no new cases among the players, but quarantine rules mean the team must remain in South Africa, a situation club officials hope to rectify. A similar fate befell Munster, who registered one positive case this weekend. Cardiff will host Toulouse in the Champions Cup on December 11, while Munster will travel to Wasps a day later. Two more URC teams, Scarlets and Italy’s Zebre, have managed to leave South Africa, while the Welsh team is quarantined in Belfast. Their Champions Cup opener is in Bristol on December 11. URC organizers said: After helping to repatriate two teams, [we continue] to support the two remaining teams in South Africa. There is a widespread network of stakeholders working vigorously to ensure the safe return of both Cardiff Rugby and Munster Rugby as soon as possible and keep them comfortable for the moment. A spokesperson for European Professional Club Rugby, organizers of the Champions Cup, said: We are monitoring the situation and are in contact with the clubs. A lack of flexibility in the calendar means EPCR cannot reshuffle and is faced with two options to ensure matches go ahead or enforce forfeitures, but decisions can be left at the last minute as much remains uncertain about the threat from Omicron, including what measures governments will take to limit its spread. Many countries have added South African countries to their red travel list. In Europe, Switzerland has also imposed restrictions on British nationals, with vaccinated travelers expected to remain in quarantine for 10 days in the country. That has already caused problems at Manchester United. They will host the Young Boys of Bern in the Champions League next week, but it is unclear whether the players will be released from quarantine on their return from England. Under UEFA rules, if a match cannot be played in the designated country, it is up to the host club to find a neutral venue. On domestic football, the Premier League remains confident that the schedule will go ahead as planned, with no announcement of any new measures regarding player protocols or government supporter restrictions. On Monday, the English top flight announced seven positive Covid tests among players and staff, the highest one-off total since August.

