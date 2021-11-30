College Football Week 13 Exaggerated Reactions

The most exciting weekend of what was arguably the best season in recent college football history brought us to this: 10 conference championships that will decide a whopping three places in the College Football Playoff.

If we can assume that Georgia will make the playoffs whether it win or lose to No. 3 Alabama in Saturday’s SEC championship game, then the Crimson Tide battles for three places along with Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish is the only team not playing this weekend. Since the start of the play-off in 2014, 24 of the 28 participants have been conference champions.

After a wave of disruptions, coaching changes and possibly another dose of chaos on the horizon, here are some more exaggerated reactions to college football:

Brian Kelly goes to LSU with an intact reputation

Last week, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters that “unless that fairy mother comes by with that $250 million check,” he wouldn’t leave Notre Dame.

Apparently, due to inflation, the fairy mother could only come up with $100 million or so.

Kelly, who won 113 games in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, is leaving for a bigger salary from LSU, a 10-year deal worth $95 million plus incentives. That’s the only way to explain his sudden departure, which comes just five days before the Irish will know if they’ll be among the four teams competing in the play-offs. If Georgia beats Alabama and Baylor beats Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game or Houston upset Cincinnati in the AAC title game, there’s a good chance Notre Dame will make it onto the CFP field again.

Unfortunately, the Irish do not have a head coach.

Kelly had a chance to be remembered as one of the top three or four coaches in Notre Dame history. If there was a Mount Rushmore of Irish coaches, it would be up there with Knute Rockne, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz. The big difference between Kelly and the other three is that his teams have never won a national championship. Now he will be remembered as the one who carried on when the Irish still had a chance to win a national title.

Maybe that’s another reason he’s going to LSU. The last three LSU coaches led the Tigers to national titles. And it can certainly be argued that only one of them – Nick Saban – was an above average coach.

Still, there is absolutely no excuse for how Kelly treated his players, assistant coaches and administrators. In a text message to his players on Monday night, Kelly apologized for not being able to personally tell them he was leaving. “[F]or now just know that my love for you is limitless and i’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished,” Kelly said. A team meeting was scheduled for 7 a.m. ET Tuesday.

In a sport that has suddenly gone mad, loyalty is gone – along with Kelly’s reputation.

Lincoln Riley Was Afraid of the SEC

Oklahoma’s impending move to the SEC and Riley’s abrupt departure to USC are probably no coincidence, but I think it’s unfair to assume he left because he didn’t want to play against players like Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M every season.

Riley left, in large part, because USC can be a better job than the one he had. It may not be a better opportunity right now, but given his record with quarterbacks (he coached two Heisman Trophy-winning passers at OU) and California’s plethora of high school prospects, he shouldn’t have much trouble building a improved selection .

Many of the top quarterbacks in the FBS right now are California natives: Bryce Young (Pasadena) of Alabama, CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga) of Ohio State, Matt Corral (Ventura) of Ole Miss and DJ Uiagalelei (Inland Empire) from Clemson. According to ESPN Recruiting, Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, California, is the best quarterback with No. 2 in the Class of 2023, behind Arch Manning of New Orleans. Nelson was committed to the Sooners, but he’s already canceled his commitments, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go to the Trojans.

As colleague Tom VanHaaren noted, USC has signed only 30 of the 143 ESPN 300 California recruits in the past five recruiting cycles. That’s going to change. Additionally, getting OU Defense Coordinator Alex Grinch to follow Riley to LA will greatly improve a USC defense that finished last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (32.5 points) and 10th in overall defense (420 yards) .

Due to its location, tradition, and recruiting base, USC ranks among the top five jobs in the country. It was the best job when Pete coached Carroll at USC and Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart played there. Interest in the program has declined due to mismanagement at the top, but Riley is innovative enough to bring back the Trojans. He didn’t leave Oklahoma because he was afraid; he went to USC because he is smart.

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has had a season worthy of All-American honor. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama can’t block Georgia

Few defenses this season have been as deep, athletic and talented in recent history as Georgia’s. Home Secretary Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are both worthy of being All-Americans, and Jalen Carter could end up being the most talented when all is said and done. Even after losing suspended Adam Anderson, the Bulldogs have a plethora of edge rushers in Nolan Smith, Robert Beal Jr. and Travon Walker.

So, after watching Alabama’s struggling offensive line manipulated by Auburn’s defensive front in Saturday’s Iron Bowl, it’s safe to assume the tide won’t be able to block the Bulldogs in Saturday’s SEC championship game at the Mercedes. -Benz Stadium, right?

“Well, first of all, Auburn played them in a very different style,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “It wasn’t what you see Auburn playing all the time. They used a few different methods with their receivers and different things, but they had [five] first round draft picks on that offense last year. So when you have that, you have guys who need to get playtime, gain experience. … They’ve had some injuries, they’ve had guys going in and out on the right tackle, just like all of us at the SEC have to do to find the right combination.”

In Alabama’s 24-22 win in four overtime at Auburn, the Tigers fired Bama quarterback Young seven times. The Tide had 17 plays from zero or negative yards. That led to two changes in the offensive line, with Chris Owens, the former starter, returning to tackle right-hand tackle Damieon George Jr. and Seth McLaughlin who replaced downtown Darrian Dalcourt.

Smart attributed some of the problems of Alabama’s offensive line at Auburn — and in a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M on Oct. 9 — to crowd noise and playing in a difficult road environment.

“I don’t know about you guys, but that’s a really tough place to play – and A&M too,” said Smart. “That has not fallen on deaf ears with our staff, and [we] understand that probably two of the toughest places to play in the country are there. We haven’t been to A&M, but I’ve been to A&M, and we’ve always gone to Auburn. It’s a tough environment.”

Still, Alabama has allowed 35 sacks, 2.92 per game, which ties into 108th place in the FBS.

The Big 12 is dead

When Oklahoma and Texas unexpectedly announced in July that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by the 2025 season at the latest, we all assumed it could be the death knell for their former league. How could the Big 12 remain as relevant as the Big Ten and SEC without its two flagship programs?

Well, the Big 12 may not have added programs with brand names as powerful as the Longhorns and Sooners, but its future position looks pretty good right now. Oklahoma State, a current Big 12 team, and Cincinnati, a future team, could both make the playoff. Baylor also has an outside chance, and it looks like the Bears could keep sophomore coach Dave Aranda, who got some interest from LSU and USC. TCU just snatched Sonny Dykes, one of the sport’s best attacking minds, from SMU. Houston, another upcoming Big 12 team, is in the top 25 of the CFP selection committee.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby got a lot of heat when OU and Texas pulled one on his league, but he has to smile now. The Longhorns, who have not won a conference title since 2009, went 5-7 under freshman coach Steve Sarkisian. The Sooners lost Riley, most of their nationally ranked recruiting class and a few of their key aides. Karma.

One of these players is guaranteed in New York for the presentation of the Heisman Trophy. Hint: It’s not Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan. AP Photo / Carlos Osorio

A defending player must win the Heisman Trophy

Unless Young throws 300 yards with four touchdowns and leads Alabama to No. 1 on Saturday for the Bulldogs, I’m not sure there’s a player in the country really worthy of winning the Heisman Trophy. No one has a Joe Burrow-esque year; on the other hand, in 2019 the former LSU quarterback had arguably the best statistical season of any player in college football history.

At least two defensive players should have been invited to the Heisman ceremonies in New York: Davis, Georgia’s giant nose tackle, and Will Anderson, Alabama’s dynamic pass-rusher. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean could also have an argument for being included in the top 10 votes.

In the past two decades, only four defensive linemen have finished in the top 10. One of them was Ndamukong Suh of Nebraska, who had one of the all-time best performances by a defenseman in Cornhuskers’ 13-12 loss to Texas in the 2009 Big 12 title game. In Nebraska’s last game in that league, Suh had 4 sacks, 7 tackles for losses, and 12 tackles. It was the last time I turned in my Heisman ballot for the conference championships. Davis, Anderson or Dean could very well end up on many Heisman ballots with a similar performance on Saturday.