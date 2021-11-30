‘Article 370’ cricket, kabaddi games in Amit Shah .’s LS chair





The ruling BJP in Gujarat has decided to host ‘Article 370’ kabaddi and cricket tournaments in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, party officials said Tuesday. IMAGE: BJP supporters congratulate Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal and Ram Vilas Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party during ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ prior to the appointment of Shah Submission from Gandhinagar constituency in March 2019. Photo: PTI photo While the modalities are still being worked out, the name of the tournament is finalized as Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League 370, and an official announcement of the tournament would be made soon, said Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. According to Vaghela, the tournament was named after Article 370 of the constitution because it was Amit Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, who played a key role in the lifting of that provision, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all MPs to organize sports tournaments in their constituency. To provide a platform for talented young people, Shah had asked us to organize such tournaments in his constituency. We will start with kabaddi and cricket and then move on to other sports.” , says Vaghela. He claimed that the people of Gujarat, especially in Gandhinagar, were in love with the term Article 370 because their local MP submitted the proposal in parliament that led to its repeal. “From now on, it has been decided to hold one kabaddi and one cricket tournament for the whole Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. As there will be more rush for cricket, one cricket tournament will be held for each of the seven Assembly segments of the Gandhinagar- chair and winners of these Assembly-level tournaments will once again compete for the crown,” he explained. A round of registrations for the tournaments and teams would begin soon, he said. Hitesh Patel, the BJP’s media coordinator for Northern Gujarat, said people from Gandhinagar in the 16-40 age group can participate, with teams winning at the state and district level and moving forward according to the format of the tournament. “The process of selecting grounds has started. It is possible that the cricket matches will last 10-12 so that at least five matches can be played daily,” added Patel. Party sources said the tournament would most likely start on December 15.

