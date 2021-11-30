Sports
Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly chases new dream at LSU
SOUTH BEND In the summer of 2017, when Brian Kelly’s future at Notre Dame depended entirely on a persistent dream and a new way to lure it into reality, he fought.
Fought to move the timeline for a much needed new indoor facility. Fought for the complementary facility upgrades that would theoretically follow shortly after.
As Kellys runs while Notre Dame’s head football coach ends, this should have been the cornerstone of his legacy. Let Notre Dame find a way to combine its traditions with the modern realities of doing business.
All in the name and deed of creating a realistic path to a national title in football, be it for him or the next man to follow.
Maybe that will come.
And perhaps the erratic left turn in his career path to become Ed Orgerons’ deposed successor at LSU will cannibalize that sentiment instead.
Yahoo’s Pete Thamel was the first to report Kelly’s joining LSU after 12 years and a school-record 113 wins at Notre Dame, 54 of them in the past five seasons after a philosophical makeover caused by a 4-8 bottom line. in 2016 that required a mid-season confidence vote to prevent that recruiting class from disappearing entirely.
A formal announcement at LSU could come as early as Tuesday, the same day Kelly would be at the CJ Williams, California, four-star wide receiver home to try and convince him to stay in Kelly’s top recruiting class.
Perhaps at his first LSU press conference, 60-year-old Kelly can explain a move that is at odds with everything he stood for, or at least spoke his voice during his time at Notre Dame.
Kelly so believed he could eventually win a South Bend title, if Notre Dame was willing to change, that he wasn’t afraid to piss people off. Important people. Wealthy and influential people, who had the egos and checkbooks to push back and Kelly, did not yet have the net worth from the current 54-9 run of the past five seasons.
That ND athletic director Jack Swarbrick has been a consistent co-conspirator in Kelly’s vision and his corresponding 113-40 record caused Twitter to storm on Monday night, turning it into something substantial, even more of an absurd possibility.
LSU’s interest in making the 12-year-old Irish coach his splash hire was real. And apparently more authentic than Kelly’s belief that he was just a few missing pieces away from making a legitimate run at a National title where he was.
One was saving the fermenting blueprints for a promised expansion of the Guglielmino Athletics Complex and getting it started. The other was to cash in on ND’s recruiting trail, two trips to the College Football Playoff the past three seasons, with a third trip still breathing this postseason.
Notre Dame (11-1), No. 6 in the CFP ranking to be revealed Tuesday night, finds out on Sunday what the fate is after the season.
The Irish players and fan base have a longer wait with more fear and more at stake. Not to mention the recruits, whose three-day signing window opens December 15.
For the record: Kelly’s current contract with ND ran until 2024. And for the record, Kelly responded last Monday as follows if he would ever consider leaving Notre Dame of his own accord, other than retiring.
No, he said. (Head coach of Pittsburgh Steelers) Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy mom comes over with that $250 million check, my wife would want to look at it first. Let it run through her.
Contracts and promises can be broken. That’s nothing new. But by walking away now, Kelly broke a promise to himself, to hold on to the dream of winning a National title while working in South Bend.
Stubbornly. And fight for it every chance he got.
Brian Kelly’s record at Notre Dame
2010: 8-5, won Sun Bowl over Miami (Fla.), 33-17
2011: 8-5, lost Champs Sports Bowl to the State of Florida, 18-14
2012: 12-1, lost BCS NationalChampionship game (in Miami) to Alabama, 42-14
2013: 9-4, won Pinstripe Bowl (in New York) over Rutgers, 29-16
2014: 8-5, won Music City Bowl (in Nashville) over LSU, 31-28
2015: 10-3, Fiesta Bowl lost to Ohio State, 44-28
2016:4-8, no bowl game
2017: 10-3, won Citrus Bowl (in Orlando, Florida) over LSU, 21-17
2018:12-1, lost in CFP semifinal (Cotton Bowl) to Clemson, 30-3
2019:11-2, won Camping World Bowl (in Orlando, Florida) in the state of Iowa, 33-9
2020: 10-2, lost in CFP Semifinals (Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas) to Alabama, 31-14
2021: 11-1, pending CFP or New Years Six Bowl assignment.
