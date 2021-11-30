Sports
Tighten up: November 30, 2021 | Looking back at Hockey Fights Cancer
The Buffalo Sabers hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday in conjunction with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. It was an emotional evening and we come to the highlights here in Sharpen Up.
The team lost to the Seattle Kraken 7-4. Jeff Skinner scored twice while Dylan Cozens pocketed his sixth of the season, Kyle Okposo extended his run of points to four games (2+3) with a few assists, and Brett Murray scored the first goal of his NHL career in a multipoint effort (1+1).
However, the Kraken earned the two points, thanks in no small part to a pair of shorthand goals in the first period.
We also have the summary for you here.
Here’s what you need to know.
Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Video: Sabers’ Hockey Fights Cancer Placards
It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Buffalo. In partnership with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the organizations hosted events throughout the evening to support local cancer patients and their charitable organizations as part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and raise awareness for cancer research.
Watch the pregame video open and ceremonial face-off here:
Video: Hockey Fights Cancer 2021-22 Ceremonial Faceoff
All fans who attended the game received a Sabers Hockey Fights Cancer scarf.
An online auction with unique Sabers signed merchandise and experiences is now up Sabers.com/Auctions through Friday, December 10 at 9 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
To commemorate the night, all Sabers players wore lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys and used lavender-taped sticks during the warm-ups. The sweaters will also be auctioned on Sabers.com/Auctions.
Video: Tage Thompson: Hockey Fight Against Cancer Story
Video: Don Granato: Hockey fights cancer story
Sabers coaches and broadcasters wore Hockey Fights Cancer commemorative ties:
Before the match, Sabers ahead Alex cloth made a surprise visit to Roswell:
Sabers alumni Mike Foligno and Larry Playfair also dropped by:
On the broadcast, Rick Jeanneret and Dan Dunleavy shared why the fight against cancer is so personal to them:
Video: RJ and Dan on hockey fights cancer
Foligno then joined Dan on the pregame show to talk about his family’s experience battling cancer:
Video: Mike Foligno on the pregame show
Rick the team dog also appeared at the game:
During the first break, Dr. Candace Johnson and Dr. Renier Brentjens with Brian Duff on the work Roswell Park does and the importance of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative:
Video: Intermission Interview: Roswell Doctors
And after the game, in what has become an annual tradition on the latter part of the post-game show, Martin Biron and Duffer shared their Hockey Fights Cancer placards and talked about the people they thought of on a special night:
Video: Duffer and Marty’s hockey fights with cancer placards
Last night’s summary
Let’s take a look back at the game itself.
Video: BUF Recap: Skinner scores twice with loss
Jourdon LaBarber from Sabres.com has the story:
Don Granato had little time to practice as the Sabers navigated their recent run of five games in seven days, a fact he believed had caught up with his young team on Monday.
The Sabers conceded short goals in two separate power plays en route to a 3-0 deficit in the first period, a deficit that proved insurmountable in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
“We didn’t have a sense of urgency regarding details at the beginning,” Granato said. “That was clear. We allowed too much, too easily and then naturally fought the rest of the way as a result.”
Buffalo narrowed the deficit to two goals four times, but allowed a Kraken reaction each time. Jeff Skinner scored twice for the Sabers, who also scored goals from Brett Murray and Dylan Cozens. Murray’s goal was the first of his NHL career.
Video: POSTGAME: Murray
The Sabers came into the game after not allowing a short-handed goal all season.
“I think the details have been lost,” Granato repeated. “We are, I would say, a team in development, a younger team. These were a lot of teething problems, I believe.”
Video: POSTGAME: Granato
Video: POSTGAME: Skinner
Dustin Tokarskic, who started for the third time in four days, made 25 saves.
“I think in games you have to recognize that there are some pretty big swings and you have to find a way to get on the right side in some of those big moments,” Skinner said. “I don’t think we did well tonight.
“We had some power plays that didn’t go as planned and I think we had even more chances to get it back. We definitely had opportunities, we just didn’t seem to be able to hold any momentum.”
Read the full Postgame report here.
Rasmus Dahlin also recorded his 100th career assist. He and Vancouver defender Quinn Hughes became the first players drafted in 2018 to reach the milestone. They both accomplished that feat last night.
With 219 games played, Dahlin needed the second fewest games to take on 100 career assistants among defenders to make his Sabres debut, behind only Phil Housley (160 GP). Hughes did it in 151 games played. Thanks to #NHLStats for those numbers.
What’s next
The Sabers will practice today at the KeyBank Center before heading to Florida. On Thursday, the team will play against the Panthers.
We’ve got full practice coverage for you right here on Sabers.com.
Faceoff on Thursday is set for 7pm on MSG and WGR 550. The road trip ends Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
https://www.nhl.com/sabres/news/sharpen-up-november-30-2021-hockey-fights-cancer-night-recap-buffalo-sabres-seattle-kraken-brett-murray/c-328473316
