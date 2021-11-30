Lincoln Riley calls USC runway landing ‘surreal’, says leaving Oklahoma was difficult but ‘right’

All Lincoln Riley had to do was say yes, take a three-hour flight, change the shade of his red tie — from cardinal to cardinal — and he suddenly found himself in sunny, 75-degree weather in late November, in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be introduced Monday afternoon as the 18th head coach in USC football history.

‘Wow, is this real? Unbelievable,” Riley said, turning to take in the Los Angeles skyline on one side and the Hollywood sign on the other. “It’s a surreal moment, to be honest.”

Riley’s overnight rent away from Oklahoma that reverberated throughout sport gave way to a celebratory shock Monday. As Riley pinched herself, USC’s administrators and power brokers basked in the glory of a lease, remaining amazed that they ended up here in the first place.

“It has never been our goal to change the landscape of college football with one of the biggest strides in the history of the game,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn. “But that’s exactly what we did.”

Bohn’s confidence was palpable throughout the ceremony and beyond. He called USC the “sleeping giant” who had awakened.

In Oklahoma, over the past five seasons, Riley has led a team that has had three College Football Playoff appearances, four Big-12 titles and four 10-win seasons, while developing two Heisman-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. USC, meanwhile, failed to make the College Football Playoff, winning just one Pac-12 title and going 33-23 in that span.

“We felt pressure,” said Bohn, noting that his colleagues often tell him that “if USC is good, it’s good for college football.”

USC had been linked with several candidates since they fired Clay Helton in October. But not once had Riley’s name come up. On Saturday night, Riley was asked for his name in the LSU coaching rumours. “I won’t be the next LSU head coach,” he said. USC, however, was a different story.

“It was hard to leave the place I left,” Riley said when asked about Oklahoma. “But at the same time, I knew it was the right thing to do.” When later asked about sentiment Riley was leaving Oklahoma because of their impending move to the SEC, Riley said it had “zero impact” on his decision.

“People are going to say what they are going to say,” he said.

To hear Riley, Bohn and USC’s Chief of Staff Brandon Sosna tell it, the process of hiring Riley was a bold act that required months of work, multiple consultants, more than a dozen vetted candidates, about 400 pages of data, and a 50-slide presentation. that USC showed to key influencers as part of their search process.

It all culminated on Saturday night, when Sosna pacified in a suite during the USC-BYU game while the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game was on one of the screens. When the outcome of the match was on the line, they knew it could change or at least delay Riley’s decision.

“It came together quickly. But to be honest, in this day and age, in college football, it has to be a little bit,” Riley said. According to him, USC reached out with real interest Sunday morning and were able to jump on a Zoom call where they made their final pitch to Riley. Within hours, the move was made official.

“Everything intrigued me,” Riley said. “The location, the history of the program, the opportunities here to recruit, to build a national championship-level roster. The opportunity for my family to live in a new place.”

In his press conference Monday, Riley also announced that Oklahoma’s Alex Grinch will become USC’s new defensive coordinator, while Clark Stroud, Denis Simmons and Benny Wiley will become director of football operations, wide receivers coach and head strength coach, respectively.

“These guys got on the plane with me this morning without a contract,” said Riley.

Although Bohn declined to go into contract details, he did say the financial commitments “include a competitive spirit” consistent with Riley’s. “We understand the competitive nature of what’s happening in the market,” Bohn said. Riley, for his part, said the alignment USC displayed and the support he received made the decision easier for him.

Even though USC has one game left in the season – a postponed matchup against Cal Saturday who will be coached by interim Donte Williams – Riley said he will be hitting the shadows to recruit right away with an early signing day away in a few weeks. Several Oklahoma 5-star pledges with West Coast ties have already been canceled by the Sooners in recent days.

“We intend to build the best squad in the country and in that dressing room the best culture in the country,” said Riley. “[The Coliseum] is going to be full. This will be the mecca of college football.”