Three-Nation Cricket Series canceled in Namibia





A three-country cricket series in Namibia has been suddenly canceled due to the new strain of the coronavirus, Omicron. (More cricket news) The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in Namibia was canceled after Oman and the UAE left due to travel bans in southern Africa due to Omicron, which threatens to start a new wave of the COVID pandemic. Sports in South Africa has been thrown off the track by Omicron. The ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe have been cancelled, the Netherlands stopped an ODI series against South Africa and the Junior Hockey World Cup for women has been suspended. There are serious doubts about India’s cricket tour of South Africa scheduled for December-January. The long bilateral series is part of the ICC calendar and is crucial to Cricket South Africa’s broadcasting rights revenues. The BCCI has said the tour continues and is pending travel guidelines from the Government of India. The South Africans have promised a biosafe environment for the Indian contingent that is expected to reach at least a week before the first test in Johannesburg on December 17. An Indian A-team is currently playing a four-day series in South Africa and BCCI has no plans to recall the players. The ICC Cricket World Cup League is a qualifier for the 2023 (50 overs) ICC World Cup to be played in India. Namibia and Oman recently played the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Namibia even qualified for the Super-12 stage and was part of the same group that had India, Pakistan and New Zealand. The series in Namibia was canceled last weekend after the UAE banned all flights from southern Africa and the Emirates, Omani players had to rush home. “After the news of the new variant came out, the UAE imposed a travel ban and stopped allowing flights to and from the region from November 29. So Oman and the UAE were unable to continue with the tour and returned home on Sunday ”, says the CEO of the Cricket Namibia Johan Muller. Only two of the scheduled eight games had been played and Muller said the remaining games will be rescheduled. “The games will be moved and played where possible. There is still time to play the rest of the games before the deadline in March 2023, but now we have to wait and see as we do not know when the travel ban will come into effect.” be abolished’, says Muller.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-omicron-impact-three-nation-cricket-series-cancelled-in-namibia/403182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos