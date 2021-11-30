Ormond Beach Speller Named USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the Month

It was the summer of 1995 in the Bronx, NY, when one beautiful, sweltering day, 5-year-old Stacey Speller was given a wooden racket for the first time.

My mother decided to take me to our building in the southern part of the Bronx, where four tennis courts were quite lonely, she recalls. She must have found old wooden rackets somewhere, because I had never seen them in the house, but there we were, hitting back and forth.

For a few weeks, Speller and her mother would occupy the courts of the Bronx International Youth Tennis Center (BIYTC) until a free program called the New York Junior Tennis League (NYJTL) would take over. Now known as New York Junior Tennis & Learning, it is the largest non-profit youth tennis and education program in the nation, serving 85,000 New York youth. The NYJTL became Speller’s second home and served as her training ground, sowing the seeds of her love for the game.

As I got better at the sport, I trained with kids from all over the New York City area who came to the South Bronx to play on our four bubbled courts in the winter and four outdoor courts in the summer. , says Speller. The number of young people between the ages of 5 and 17 who came in and out of the BIYTC and NYJTL was limitless.

Spellers’ hard work, patience and dedication paid off, she was one of the top 10 youth players in the USTA Eastern Section and achieved what she still calls the greatest tennis success of her personal career, a full four year scholarship to Division I-women’s tennis play At Bethune Cookman University at Daytona Beach.

It was a goal I started working on when I was just 9 years old, she shares. Coming from the Bronx, I never thought that Daytona Beach would become not only my home, but also my community.

Her daily commute to BCU would take her past what she envisioned as a tennis paradise, the tennis courts near… Derbyshire Park & ​​Sports Complex. At the time, the park had seven clay courts that were underused to the naked eye. Every time Speller drove by, she daydreamed about the courts of her hometown and relived her memories of playing tennis with the neighborhood kids.

As I drove past the tennis courts of Derbyshire Park & ​​Sports Complex and saw almost twice as many tennis courts as in the Bronx with no kids, no coaches, no rackets and no balls, my soul really burned, she laments. I had to find out what was or wasn’t going on and be a part of it or create it.

While attending BCU, Speller volunteered at the local tennis programs and community tennis events. When she graduated from BCU in 2012, she committed herself to the local community and volunteered as a full-time coach twice a year for about 18 weeks a year.

Volunteering is a virtue cultivated during my undergraduate years at Bethune-Cookman University. It was embedded in our curriculum, co-curriculum and part of the legacy of our founder, Speller shares. The gift of tennis has changed my life, so it is my responsibility to share that gift and transform lives in our community.

In addition to volunteering with Derbyshire Community Tennis, Inc., Speller also graduated from the first-ever USTA Florida Leadership Academy in 2020. The Academy includes a volunteer development program designed to enhance the professional skills and organizational knowledge of potential future leaders, equipping them with valuable leadership skills that would make them an asset to the organization.

Being a part of USTA Florida’s Leadership Academy was remarkable, she says. I really didn’t know what to expect when I entered the Academy, but when I came out I knew exactly what to do. Not just in tennis, but in all areas of my life. The thoughtfulness that went into creating this unique program and the investment that USTA Florida made in the states’ volunteers was profound.

The invaluable tools and resources they shared with Speller during the Leadership Academy continue to carry over into everything she does. When she was fired from her employer in October 2020, she took the initiative and teamed up with BCU’s tennis director, George Henry; the Derbyshire Community Tennis Board of Directors, Mary McCoy, Lynn Ford and Teresa Ward; and USTA Florida Tennis Service Representative, Molly Zimmer, to draft a plan that would accelerate Derbyshire’s tennis programming.

This particular community deserved to have quality instructors with a long-term mindset who could develop them into their wildest dreams in tennis, Speller confirms.

In January 2021, Speller was appointed Director of Tennis Programming at Derbyshire Park. Just a few months later, in April, Derbyshire Community Tennis, Inc. approved as a National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapter.

This was one of my greatest achievements. NJTLs are close to my heart as it opened my doors to countless transformative opportunities. Now that Derbyshire is recognized as an NJTL, we have an extensive USTA support system and are eligible for resources that will contribute to the success of our program, she says. Having the opportunity to acquire a life-changing piece from my old home and initiate it in my new Daytona Beach home to change the lives of others is monumental.

Derbyshire Community Tennis, Inc. began its first session as NJTL in June 2021. At the time of writing, the program has seven dedicated volunteer coaches and has registered 35 avid players, ages 5 to 16, ranging from beginners to advanced players. of playing. Outside of court, there is a strong emphasis on educational programming to ensure a lifetime of success on and off the court.

The economic inequality that exists in sport is a barrier for low-income households to formally learn tennis. USTA NJTL programs create equal opportunities in communities like the one I grew up in, Speller says. The skills were teaching children, emulating and strengthening the parents at home. Therefore, creating a village should be the most rewarding part of this role.

USTA Florida would like to thank Stacey Speller for her dedication to tennis, her passion for sharing the sport with others, and her extraordinary efforts to grow the game in Volusia County.

ABOUT STACEY

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Family members: Ben Speller, Brice Speller, Selina Speller, Blake Speller, Blaze & Saint Nola

Favorite movie: Selena

Favorite food: cakes

Favorite travel destination: Everywhere! As long as the Speller clan is with me!

Favorite recording: I earned the approach shot, so I become the bull, see red and execute!

My earliest tennis memory was:… “Growing up in the Bronx, NY and the 2 minute walk from the building I grew up in, to the Bronx International Youth Tennis Center (BIYTC). That New York Junior Tennis League (NYJTL) site that was right behind my building became my second home and there I developed my love of tennis and trained from dawn to dusk to become one of the top 10 players in the USTA Eastern Section.”

If I could play tennis with three people it would be… “Brice Speller, Selina Speller, Blake Speller.”

If I’m not playing tennis, I am… “Dance to the Spanish beats, cook/eat the delicious Spanish cuisine or speak the Spanish language.”

My best tennis memory is… “Winning the USTA Arthur Ashe National Essay Contest when I was 9 years old.”

I like volunteering at tennis because:… “The gift of tennis has changed my life, so it is my responsibility to share that gift and transform lives in our community.”

