Pure Hockey acquires Duluth Hockey Company





DULUTH, Minn. — On August 23rd, the Duluth Hockey Company on Maple Grove Road closed its doors and opened as Pure Hockey the next day. And while the name has changed, the services have not. Pure Hockey will sell the same equipment as before, also skate fittings and repairs and sharpening skates. But after the company wanted to expand in Northern Minnesota, it stopped in Duluth and decided it was the perfect place. “They’ve been expanding in Minnesota for several years now, and we, I believe we’re their 8th store, and they wanted to go up north, into Northern Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin, and North Dakota, and we were perfect for them” , says James Stauber, Assistant Store Manager. Bringing a household name to an area known for the sport has garnered positive response from consumers. “This was incredible, it was incredible for us, incredible for the consumer and incredible for the hockey families, we’re just offering a lot more products and I’m telling people that the economies of scale, the efficiencies have already proved fruitful for us,” Stauber said. While supply chain issues have plagued many companies across the country, James Stauber believes they have put themselves in a position where they shouldn’t experience too many shortages. “They’ve been looking for this, they’ve seen this coming and so they’ve prepared really well for it and while we’re going to expect some things to be scarce, I think a company like Pure Hockey has the effects much less than a little mom and pop shop as say Duluth Hockey Company would have felt”. The store is open every day of the week, with the exception of Christmas Day.

