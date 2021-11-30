Sports
I didn’t know if I would play test cricket again,” says R. Ashwin
The off-spinner felt his career would not survive the chaos unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Ravichandran Ashwin, who is basking in the glory of becoming India’s third highest test wicket taker, has revealed that he feared his career would not survive the chaos unleashed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashwin, 35, who took his 419th wicket in his 80th Test on Monday to surpass Harbhajan Singh (417 in 103 Tests), said he thought his career was at a “crossroads” after India’s New Zealand tour kicks off. last year.
“To be very humble about what has happened in my life and my career over the past few years, I didn’t know if I was going to play test cricket when we were in the pandemic, in the lockdown,” Ashwin said in a statement. an interview by Indian teammate Shreyas Iyer for the BCCI website.
“I hadn’t played (India’s) last Test in Christchurch (which started on February 29, 2020). I was at the crossroads and thought if I would play Tests again, where is my future going, will I join the test team that’s the only thing format I play. But God has been kind and I’ve been able to change things,” he said.
“I then switched to Delhi Capitals when you (Shreyas) were captain and things have changed since then,” he said in the interview uploaded to bcci.tv.
Ashwin’s entire family tested positive for the dreaded virus in May this year during IPL’s India stage and he had to cancel the event, which was finally completed in the UAE in September-October.
Inspired by Harbhajan to include off spin
Ashwin said Harbhajan inspired him to take off spin after seeing the veteran’s exploits during the historic test series against Australia in 2001.
“When he (Harbhajan) was bowling that amazing spell against Australia in 2001, I never imagined that I would even be an off-spinner (one day) on that particular day.
“But, inspired by him, I grabbed the ball to bowl off-spin and here I am. Thank you Bhajji dad for inspiring me.
“It’s a beautiful milestone. It’s a matter of pride. I got my 200th wicket on the same ground and now I surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally on the same ground again.” Ashwin recalls becoming an off spinner after watching Harbhajan, saying “Actually I was more of a batter. I bowled a lot of seam for Tamil Nadu and then my pelvic disk slipped. Then I just started hitting, I wanted not bowling at all, I didn’t want to do anything bowling.
“After the 2001 Border-Gavaskar trophy, I decided to go bowling. Then I looked at Bhajji pa. It was pretty easy, just cross your hands and just jump and jump and you keep going.
“That’s how I started, but now I don’t know if I can do it (copy Harbhajan’s style) because I’ve been doing my action for a long time,” he added.
Don’t worry about numbers
Ashwin thanked Harbhajan and said “I want to thank him for the message. I will go and if I see it on Twitter I will reply to him too. Thank you so much Bhajji pa. Probably I never wanted to surpass anything from the legends but I’m doing it I’m lucky and honored to have done it.
“But in general, these are numbers that just happen as a result of the effort I put in and how I try to enjoy my game. Right now, honestly, I’m not worried about what number I’m outperforming or like this.” Speaking of the tie for the first test, he said: “After the game it still dawns on us, the fact that we couldn’t win, we were so close so far. It’s hard for me to get over.
“It happened once in Jamaica where we couldn’t cross the line, on the last day we tried to force a win but couldn’t get it. It takes some time for me especially as a bowler bowling in the last innings but it just hasn’t happened today,” said Ashwin.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/did-not-know-if-i-would-go-on-to-play-test-cricket-again-says-r-ashwin/article37770724.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]