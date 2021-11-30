I didn’t know if I would play test cricket again,” says R. Ashwin

The off-spinner felt his career would not survive the chaos unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic



Ravichandran Ashwin, who is basking in the glory of becoming India’s third highest test wicket taker, has revealed that he feared his career would not survive the chaos unleashed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashwin, 35, who took his 419th wicket in his 80th Test on Monday to surpass Harbhajan Singh (417 in 103 Tests), said he thought his career was at a “crossroads” after India’s New Zealand tour kicks off. last year.

“To be very humble about what has happened in my life and my career over the past few years, I didn’t know if I was going to play test cricket when we were in the pandemic, in the lockdown,” Ashwin said in a statement. an interview by Indian teammate Shreyas Iyer for the BCCI website.

“I hadn’t played (India’s) last Test in Christchurch (which started on February 29, 2020). I was at the crossroads and thought if I would play Tests again, where is my future going, will I join the test team that’s the only thing format I play. But God has been kind and I’ve been able to change things,” he said.

“I then switched to Delhi Capitals when you (Shreyas) were captain and things have changed since then,” he said in the interview uploaded to bcci.tv.

Ashwin’s entire family tested positive for the dreaded virus in May this year during IPL’s India stage and he had to cancel the event, which was finally completed in the UAE in September-October.

Inspired by Harbhajan to include off spin

Ashwin said Harbhajan inspired him to take off spin after seeing the veteran’s exploits during the historic test series against Australia in 2001.

“When he (Harbhajan) was bowling that amazing spell against Australia in 2001, I never imagined that I would even be an off-spinner (one day) on that particular day.

“But, inspired by him, I grabbed the ball to bowl off-spin and here I am. Thank you Bhajji dad for inspiring me.

“It’s a beautiful milestone. It’s a matter of pride. I got my 200th wicket on the same ground and now I surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s tally on the same ground again.” Ashwin recalls becoming an off spinner after watching Harbhajan, saying “Actually I was more of a batter. I bowled a lot of seam for Tamil Nadu and then my pelvic disk slipped. Then I just started hitting, I wanted not bowling at all, I didn’t want to do anything bowling.

“After the 2001 Border-Gavaskar trophy, I decided to go bowling. Then I looked at Bhajji pa. It was pretty easy, just cross your hands and just jump and jump and you keep going.

“That’s how I started, but now I don’t know if I can do it (copy Harbhajan’s style) because I’ve been doing my action for a long time,” he added.

Don’t worry about numbers

Ashwin thanked Harbhajan and said “I want to thank him for the message. I will go and if I see it on Twitter I will reply to him too. Thank you so much Bhajji pa. Probably I never wanted to surpass anything from the legends but I’m doing it I’m lucky and honored to have done it.

“But in general, these are numbers that just happen as a result of the effort I put in and how I try to enjoy my game. Right now, honestly, I’m not worried about what number I’m outperforming or like this.” Speaking of the tie for the first test, he said: “After the game it still dawns on us, the fact that we couldn’t win, we were so close so far. It’s hard for me to get over.

“It happened once in Jamaica where we couldn’t cross the line, on the last day we tried to force a win but couldn’t get it. It takes some time for me especially as a bowler bowling in the last innings but it just hasn’t happened today,” said Ashwin.