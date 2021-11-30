Ballon d’Or: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes back after French football boss stirs rivalry between Lionel Messi





Ferr, who hosts the awards, spoke to the New York Times ahead of this year’s ceremony and reportedly revealed information from a private conversation with Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to step down with more Ballon d’Or.” [awards] then Messi. I know because he told me,” Ferr reportedly told the Times.

Ronaldo, who declined the event on Monday, posted a message on social media before Messi claimed his record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or, disputing what Ferr had claimed.

“Today’s result explains why Pascal Ferr’s statements last week, when he said I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d’Or trophies than Lionel Messi,” Ronaldo wrote.

“Pascal Ferr lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. “It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award can lie in this way, with absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. “And he lied again today by justifying my absence from the ceremony with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.” Pascal Ferr was not immediately available when CNN asked for comment. READ: Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or, while Alexia Putellas wins her first women’s title ‘I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent’ The Ballon d’Or is voted on by 180 journalists and awarded by France Football to the best player of the year for men and women. Ronaldo is now two trophies behind Lionel Messi after finishing sixth in this year’s league table. It was the first time since 2010 that he finished outside the top five. He added: “I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the start, and I do it because I am never against anyone. “I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. “The greatest ambition of my career is to have my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.” This year’s awards have sparked controversy, with some questioning whether Messi deserved to win the award over number two Robert Lewandowski – who has scored 53 times this calendar year, more than any other player in the top five of Europe’s leagues. . There were also some who felt Mohamed Salah, who was seeded seventh, deserved to face Ronaldo. Despite his side not winning a trophy last season, Salah scored 22 league goals and started this year with some notable performances. Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, finished third. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won her first Ballon d’Or title after the 27-year-old played a key role in her side’s winning season. Her win took center stage in the Spanish media with Marca leading the coverage of her win, with the headline ‘Historic’. Fellow Barcelona star Pedri was also awarded the Best Young Men Player Award.

