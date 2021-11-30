Sports
Quarter-finals of the World Junior Hockey Championships: India counterattacks versus Belgium’s defense
On Wednesday, India takes on Belgium in the latest installment of what turns into an intriguing, if one-sided, rivalry in international hockey.
When it comes to meetings between the seniors of the two teams, Belgium has had the upper hand lately. But when the U-21s meet in the quarter-finals of the Junior World Cup, India will be hoping for a repeat of the 2016 Junior World Cup final result when they had the upper hand.
Whatever the outcome, Wednesday’s game between the two sides will be a classic clash of styles, with India expected to use its speed to push through and counter-attack, with Belgium relying on their solid defense structure to defend the to check the match.
High balls and trapping
Belgium tended to use high balls depending on the match situation; a strategy that they have also used in an affective way at a higher level.
Against India, who are pushing aggressively and relentlessly, especially at the outlets (played the first pass from behind to resume the match), that can be difficult. However, Belgium national team coach Jeroen Baart said his players will continue to use high balls, which will put the microscope on catching and intercepting India.
Meet the Quarter Finalists of the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar
Watch live action on Star Sports India from December 1-5, 2021 #IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #Rising Stars pic.twitter.com/9azIox9IDC
Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 29, 2021
India is unimpressed on both fronts. The teams undoing against France in the tournament opener was their inability to control high balls, and as senior team vice captain Harmanpreet Singh pointed out, they weren’t clinical with their interceptions either. As both India and Belgium play zonal defenses, reading passes and intercepting them becomes crucial in beating the opponents.
Counter-attacks
Few sides in world hockey are as good at counter-attack as India. This U-21 squad has a mix of smooth midfielders, such as Gurmukh Singh, and forwards, such as Uttam Singh, and strong players such as Araijeet Singh Hundal who can run through the defence. In all three group stage matches, India made their counterattacks work.
However, India’s patience is being tested against Belgium. If the example of their senior team is anything, Belgium will sit back and maintain their defensive structure, leaving very little room for the Indians to work with.
Under head coach Graham Reid, the senior team is beginning to show the patience and composure to rotate the ball and recycle possession until they find a hole in the opponent’s defense. It’s something the juniors will have to follow, curb their natural instincts to attack and wait patiently for an opening to create a goal.
Belgium right vs India left
Many of Belgium’s menacing moves come from the right, with winger Louis de Backer routinely running past the defense. In that sense they are basically a quintessential European squad, who like to hold the ball and then move it quickly before attacking from the right.
However, worryingly from an Indian point of view, the left side of their defense was weak. Nearly all of Frances’ attacks were the result of a mistake or a hole in India’s left hand. Canada and Poland also tried to exploit this, but lacked the quality and the figures beforehand.
Belgium will also try to use their physicality, their number 10 Jeremy Wilbers hits so hard that when he accidentally caught a Chilean player’s stick, it flew into the billboards a few meters away. For India, it comes down to how they use their speed and skill to neutralize this threat.
penalty corners
On paper, India has an edge over Belgium in this area, not only because of the high conversion rate, but also because of the variety of options available to them.
Reid has four men to choose from when it comes to penalty corners Sanjay Kumar, the teams go to man, Hundal, Sharda Nand Tiwari and Abhishek Lakra. This means that at some point, despite the rolling switches, India will have at least two drag-flick options on the field, a kind of luxury.
While Indias lower-ranked opponents penalty corner specialists have blown apart, this will be their biggest test to date.
Quarter-finals
10.30am: Germany vs Spain
13.30: Netherlands vs Argentina
4.30pm: France vs Malaysia
7.30 pm: Belgium vs India
Live on Star Sports Network
