Strong in defense and in the net





USA Hockey has had a bumpy selection process for the Beijing 2022 Olympics. General manager Stan Bowman stepped aside after also leaving his Chicago Blackhawks position following an investigation into how that team mishandled a 2010 sexual assault complaint against a member of his coaching staff. The time it took Jack Eichel being traded and having to have neck surgery could keep him out of the Olympics. TJ Oshie, Max Pacioretty and Jack Hughes were injured early in the season and Blake Wheeler was delayed by a stint on the COVID-19 protocol list. The US has added forwards Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews, plus defender Seth Jones, to the squad. The remaining players will be announced in January. Here are some early predictions of who the team might make: Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy in 2020. goalkeepers Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks Analysis: Campbell, who had a breakthrough in 2021, has followed that up with some of the best goalkeeper stats in the league this season. Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy and finished in the top five twice. Gibson has appeared many times for USA Hockey and is putting in strong numbers with an improved Ducks team ahead of him. The US could choose to select Spencer Knight to give him the Olympic experience. Other possibilities: Knight, Florida Panthers; Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles defenders Adam Fox, New York Rangers Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks Jacob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks John Carlson, Washington Capitals Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues Analysis: Lots of offensive potential and puck moving ability in this group led by the reigning Norris Trophy winner Fox. Slavin was included for his ability to kill on penalties and his ability to take out. There is an even mix of right and left shots. Jones, who took over from the Blue Jackets in the off-season, could play alongside former teammate Werenski. Ask for American hockey. Does Brett Pesce make the team to play alongside Slavin? Story continues Other possibilities: Pesce, hurricanes; Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets; Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning. centers Austin Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars We assume Eichel will not be ready. If he is, he’s the No. 2 center. This group has goals in Matthews (No. 2 since he entered the NHL in 2017), size in Miller, speed in Larkin and experienced leadership in Pavelski. Jack Hughes would have been a great chance had he not been injured in his second game of the season. The Devils announced that he will be returning on November 30 so he can play his way onto the team, depending on how he does. Anyway, the depth of the center does not match that of Canada. Other possibilities: Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Vincent Trocheck, Carolina Hurricanes; Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames wingers Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames Johnny Gaudreau, Flames Chris Kreider, New York Rangers Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators Analysis: Kane is one of three players with the top 1,100 points since entering the league in 2007, and DeBrincat has made big marks alongside Kane in Chicago. Chemistry is also why Matthew Tkachuk and Gaudreau made this list. Connor is a finisher, Kreider thrives on power play and Guentzel is a strong addition to top players. Terry, who played in the non-NHL 2018 Olympics, should be getting attention for his strong start. Brady Tkachuk joins his brother in the team. The versatile Pacioretty is back from his injury. Also versatile and a shootout star as he showed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Oshie has been injured again after returning for one match. Other possibilities: Oshie, Washington Capitals; Cam Atkinson, Philadelphia Flyers; Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Olympics: Predicting Who Makes Team USA’s Men’s Hockey Team

