Wander Franco Contract: Why Rays Renew MLB’s Next Phenomenon

Baseball history is littered with cautionary tales of the so-called Hall of Fame achieving careers that never existed. Whether it’s because of drugs (Josh Hamilton, Darryl Strawberry), an injury (Grady Sizemore, Don Mattingly), or a lack of lasting excellence (César Cedeño, Dale Murphy), you can find the story to your liking if you’re willing to believe that the Rays take a huge gamble and hand over $183 million over the next 11 years to infielder Wander Franco.

But the Rays are taking a very low risk because of this historic fact: Hitters who excel in the majors at a very young age go on to have great careers at a very fast pace. It’s going too far to call the contract a bargain, but Tampa Bay is a smart organization that only hands out this contract because it knows the risk is so low.

Franco turns 21 on March 21. Last season, he became the 115th player to play at least 70 games before his 21st birthday. That’s a rare enough achievement.

Scott Taetsch/US TODAY Sports

Now, among that group, consider only those who posted an OPS greater than .800. That group of phenomena is an exclusive club of just 22, including Franco (.810). Here’s how that group of 22 under 21 breaks down.

Active (10): Ronald Acuña Jr., Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Correa, Franco, Bryce Harper, Jason Heyward, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Fernando Tatis Jr., Mike Trout.

Hall of Fame (9): Orlando Cepeda, Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Al Kaline, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Mel Ott, Frank Robinson, Ted Williams.

Not in Hall of Fame (3): Tony Conigliaro, Vada Pinson, Alex Rodriguez.

Three items stand out:

That group is loaded. It suggests about a 90% chance of greatness, including a player like Pinson, who played for 18 years and scored 2,757 hits. Forty-five percent of the greatest hitting phenoms in history are active, a nod to advances in training, nutrition and specialization in an increasingly international (and expansive) game. The worst-case scenarios are Conigliaro, who was hit in the eye with a pitch at 22, and Heyward, who has never made another All-Star team or achieved an OPS of .849 since his rookie season.

To be so good, this young one is a strong marker of greatness. Franco has other traits in his favor. He is a switch hitter, joining Mantle as the lone switch hitter in the 22 under 21s. His slash in the minor league (.331/.399/.535 in 215 games, often as one of the youngest players in his league) is a strong harbinger of long-term major league success.

And Franco’s bat-to-ball skills are insanely good. Getting the barrel consistently on the field is always a strong predictor, but it’s especially important in today’s game with a 23.2% strikeout rate.

In the active phenomenon class, there is no one like Franco when it comes to putting the bat on the ball.

Strikeout percentage before age 21, active

Player K% Wander Franco 12.0% Carlos Correa 17.4% Bryce Harper 19.6% Juan Soto 20.0% Mike Forel 20.9% Jason Heyward 21.3% Ronald Acuna Jr. 25.3% Fernando Tatis Jr. 29.6% Giancarlo Stanton 31.0%

min. 70 games with OPS>.800

If Franco presents himself as a player who could be historically great, is this a “bad” deal for him? New. He is 20 years old and under a $182 million guarantee, with a chance of making $223 million if the Rays exercise the option year and if he reaches the MVP voting trap clauses. He can play the game with financial security from generation to generation and without annual contracts with the club. That can’t be bad, even if he could make more money if he took advantage of his three years of arbitration and free choice at age 26.

But even acknowledging that he signed with no maximum leverage, Franco did quite well when you compare his guaranteed money up to 31 years with the six other active phenomena whose contracts cover the same age.

Salary up to 31 years



Player Salary Mike Forel $264.2 million Bryce Harper $197.1 million Fernando Tatis Jr. $191.4M Wander Franco $182.0 million Jason Heyward $157.4 million Giancarlo Stanton $143.9 million Miguel Cabrera $138.4 million

In fact, Franco’s money at 31 compares well with Francisco Lindor’s ($188.8 million), who went from year to year before signing his contract with the Mets, a year away from free agency. (Lindor’s contract pays him through age 37.)

Franco’s contract includes other benefits for both the club and the player. Tampa Bay reserves the right to trade Franco at any time. One measure of a good contract is how marketable it looks. This one looks very negotiable. Franco is affordable to any team during his arbitration years, and his years as a free agent are valued at a reasonable $25 million from six years from now when he reaches his peak.

The contract should become even more affordable for Tampa Bay over its term, as the team’s lease at Tropicana Field expires after 2027. The club should be in a better financial position at the time, whether that means a new stadium in the Tampa-area, in Montreal, in both Tampa and Montreal in their split-season plan, or in another city entirely, such as Nashville. .

As for Franco, even if the Rays pick up his option year in 2033, Franco could be a free agent at age 32, putting him in line for another big payday.

The next mega contract for a young batter would go to Vlad Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, who hit 48 home runs this year, the most by a batter as young as 22, hitting .311 and hitting only 15.8% of his strikeouts. record performances. His comp is Cabrera.

The tougher mega contracts on the horizon are possible renewals for Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, not only because they are great players, but also because they are two of the game’s most valuable player assets. Judge is on track for free agency after next season. He turns 30 in April and has only played 120 games twice in a season, but he is a homegrown Yankee built for Yankee Stadium (.602 slug at home, .509 on the road), succeeds Derek Jeter as a prototypical franchise player, and even has his own club-sponsored cheering section (Judge’s Chambers).

ohtani? He is the unicorn of baseball. He has been signed for next year ($5.5 million), after which he has two more years of arbitration before becoming eligible for free agency at age 29. Good luck placing a number on a man who batted .592 and struckout 156 batters in 130 ⅓ innings.

