Forty names, games, teams, and details making headlines in college football (“We Got Our Guy” shirts are sold separately on each campus currently conducting a coaching survey).

FOURTH QUARTER: SPORT IS OUT OF ITS ROCKER

Welcome to the wildest week in college football history – and guess what? It’s only Monday! The entire industry has been stunned by blockbuster power moves, blueblood-on-blueblood crime, job hops few saw coming, absurd spending… and the promise of more massive dominoes to fall.

If the whole business is spiraling out of control, well, that’s because it is.

On Sunday, USC raids oklahoma (31) for Lincoln Riley, at what is certainly a staggering price tag. For those who scored at home, that was the school who is sixth all-time in national championships (USC, with five) and gets the school’s hugely popular coach who is third all-time in national championships (Oklahoma has seven).

On Monday, LSU raid Our Lady (32) for Brian Kelly. That’s a school with four nattys driving in and swiping the coach from a school that won eight. It’s even more shocking in a general sense than what happened on Sunday – and it gets downright incomprehensible when you take this into account: the Fighting Irish can still make the College Football Playoff.

It’s really not such a long shot for the 11-1 Irish, who were in sixth place last week and look to be no worse than when the new CFP rankings are released Tuesday night. Alabama’s loss to favored Georgia in the SEC championship game could put Notre Dame in the top four, or at least in a resume battle for that spot with Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, the coach is reportedly on the road to recruiting, but in fact he was in the process of finalizing a deal to leave. In a profession full of weasel movements, this one from Brian Kelly (33) scores very high.

(If the Irish make the Playoff and he wants to stay and coach, it seems very likely that Kelly would receive the same treatment as when athletic director Bo Schembechler gave outgoing basketball coach Bill Frieder before the 1989 NCAA tournament. A man from Notre Dame goes to coach Notre Dame in the Playoff.)

The predatory hiring cycle now continues to Oklahoma and Notre Dame. And while the likely names in play at OU wouldn’t further destabilize the current Playoff race, the same might not be said of Notre Dame.

Darren Yamashita/US TODAY Sports

In other words: hug Luke Fickell (34) tight tonight, Cincinnati. It seems incomprehensible that a man of Fickell’s professed loyalty to his current school, and this current team in particular, would now leave a groundbreaking Playoff case. Fickell would no doubt say Notre Dame should be cooling her gold heels until this run is done — if he were to leave at all. But the incomprehensible seems to be happening a lot in college football lately, so the suggestion here is don’t trust anyone and suspect that most mercenary behavior can and will happen.

A source familiar with the Kelly-Notre Dame dynamic said Monday afternoon that if he did indeed go to LSU, the reason would be to try to distract Notre Dame further from its entrenched philosophy of where and how football fits. within the university mission. “It will be because he wants Notre Dame to be less ‘Notre Dame-esque,'” the source said.

Kelly has already pushed for and was given more leeway in admitting his players. Whether the additional, less “Notre Dame-esque” things he might be interested in involved further academic changes, pleasure dome facilities, housing, NIL capabilities — that was unclear. But the religious and academic leadership there won’t budge for a disapproved coach, even if he’s the winning one in the program’s history. Not winning a football championship since 1988 hasn’t stopped the school from having a top-10 endowment and a national top-20 academic ranking.

Notre Dame is hardly an untouched place, but in the dramatically changing landscape of college sports, it won’t be at the forefront of an Anything to Win landrush. LSU on the other hand? Ehhhhhh. It’s pretty clear where the priorities lie there.

If Kelly is frustrated at not being able to close the gap between Very Good and National Championship Good, he probably made the wise choice to move to a school where the last three coaches have won everything – and two of them are not. once great coaches. Interestingly, Kelly runs into the mosh pit of the Southeastern Conference league, while Riley runs away from it for USC benefits.

Kirby Lee/US TODAY Sports

LSU, which runs at the highest level, should be able to compete with Alabama and Georgia for SEC primacy. It’s only been two years since the Tigers won 15–0. The recruiting area is ridiculous. Kelly is probably betting he can get the same great players as Ed Orgeron, coach them twice too, get everything on his wish list granted by the administration and take that elusive national title.

Kelly is 60. Nick Saban (35) is 70. Kelly can, in theory, survive the SEC king unless he has a 4-8 season like he did in 2016 at Notre Dame. Then he is devoured by the beast with which he signed.

But the LSU contract will certainly be for so much guaranteed money that Kelly can be fired, buy a private island, and live happily ever after. It’s the direction the sport is moving in – well beyond the barriers of fiscal reasonableness or even just common decency. It wasn’t many years ago that $5 million was a staggering annual salary. Now that’s doubled — and then some, if the rumors of Riley’s USC deal are even remotely accurate.

Sports directors who have fired or fired employees, stopped playing sports and raised the alarm about the long-term future of college sports are now spending like drunken titans of hedge funds. Mel Tucker (36), career record of 17-14, just 10 years and $95 million. Jimbo Fisher (37) got a 10-year deal of $94 million from Texas A&M before flopping this season, 8-4. James Franklin (38), which has had a 7-5 season, just got a $7 million-per-year raise from Penn State. And so forth.

College athletics has been drawing to this place for a while now. The entire enterprise was forced – by the courts and public pressure – to finally give the players some of the discount and inter-job mobility commensurate with what the coaches have enjoyed. Whether in response to that, or simply out of next-level greed, the next steps were to expand the College football playoff (39) and recast (40). (For the record: Extended Playoff good, recast disastrously bad.)

The confluence of events has knocked everything off its moorings. And God knows, the leadership vacuum isn’t going to rebalance it. The annual carnage of hiring and firing coaches has reached a point where nothing makes sense and no one is able to hold the main characters accountable.

Here’s the funny thing: The phrase so many college leaders used to describe what would happen if players could instantly transfer and make money from NIL was that it would become “the Wild, Wild West.” But as this year has unfolded, who has? Real college athletics taken off the rails and into a new realm of anomie? The responsible adults, of course.

