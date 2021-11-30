How Blind Tennis Changed My Life And Opened A Path I Didn’t Know Existed

I am 24 years old and have a masters degree in writing, editing and publishing from the UniversityofQueensland. Competitive ballroom dancing is what I live for, and Harry Styles is my favorite singer.

Sounds pretty normal and boring, right? I agree with that. But this is what you don’t expect. I am profoundly deaf and my vision is limited to counting fingers 20 cm in front of me.

Being quite young, I spent hours glued to the TV watching Novak Djokovic win grand slam after grand slam in quick succession.

I idolized him; I was his ultimate number one fan. When he won a point, I would clenched my fist and yell, often to the chagrin of other family members. I believed that Novak was the tennis king he ruled when it came to this sport. And it was my dream to meet him one day.

They say dreams come true, but only if you make the effort to make it happen.

So that’s exactly what I did. I booked myself a trip to Melbourne in January 2020 with the promise that this would be the year I would meet my hero.

The weather was miserable in Melbourne, windy, wet and generally freezing. I caught a cold almost immediately, which dampened my excitement for the Australian Open.

Feeling quite unwell I thought how unfortunate it was that I had to get sick at such an important time, couldn’t my body have chosen another week of the year to function at its best?

Still, luck was with me. I continued to harass Novak’s security team and was finally allowed a photo with him. Even the fact that I felt like a high-speed train had run over me couldn’t ruin that moment when I was positively, 100 percent ecstatic.

The years of waiting and watching had paid off; it wasn’t just any wild goose chase.

The icing on the cake was a signed cap that Novak took out of his bag himself and gave it to me as a present. What an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

The media was there and someone shoved a microphone under my mouth, forcing me to express my emotions. But I was lost for words, utterly overcome with ill-disguised happiness.

Can you blame me though? Having just met one of the greatest sports legends, I could hardly be expected to form coherent sentences.

Star-struck was a slight understatement, this was a different low than most people expected.

Due to my sensory loss I can only watch tennis on TV, live matches are not an option. So at the Open, my goal was to meet the players who were important to me; a more intimate and memorable bucket list item than I could have hoped for.

It was clear that Novak was the priority, but I also took a picture with Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic.

The year before, I’d taken a selfie with Roger Federer in Perth, which had fueled my desire to aim higher on the celebrity spectrum.

The Facebook Post That Changed My Life

Fast-forward to June 2021 and I’m scrolling through my Facebook feed at any time of the day when I come across a post promoting blind tennis. I stopped scrolling and started thinking, could this really work for me?

Never, at any time in the past decade, have I imagined I could play tennis. It just didn’t seem realistic to someone who couldn’t see or hear. How on earth could I harbor such an idea? You are foolish Ness, I chided myself.

But despite these doubts, my curiosity won out and I found myself on a tennis court on a Tuesday night, surrounded by other blind players.

On the drive to the tennis center I had argued with myself about the ridiculousness of the whole thing. I had almost convinced myself that it was a cruel joke that the Internet was playing on me and that there was no such thing.

I soon learned how wrong I had been in questioning my abilities so intensely.

Vanessa Vlajkovic, who is deafblind, thought she would never be able to turn her love of tennis into an active player.

I was warmly welcomed by Ian Ketteringham and Dan Bentel, my coaches. Although it was extremely cold to be outside on this first evening, I finally surprised myself with great pleasure. The balls we used were very soft, contained a bell and were available in black and fluorine yellow.

Apart from these adjustments and the fact that the ball was allowed to bounce more than once before hitting it, blind and partially sighted (blv) tennis was similar to sighted tennis. The same rules still applied, there were only these minor changes to account for the lack of vision. Of course the bell made no sense in my ears, so I channeled my energy elsewhere.

Several weeks later, I asked Ian for a private lesson, having found that that one hour a week didn’t satisfy my deep hunger for improvement. Something had come loose in me that I wanted to learn and then win.

It was new territory for both Ian and I, we would have to muddle through and figure things out along the way.

I started genuinely looking forward to my private lessons every week. Ian and Dan were very encouraging and open minded which made me feel comfortable and comfortable making mistakes as they were never critical.

Opening an exciting future

The coaches seem to believe that I have the potential to win games if a professional tells me this, there must be some truth in it, right? I think we will see.

The new year has some exciting things in store for me, I just need to be patient and everything will fall into place.

I put on my journalist hat and asked Dan and Ian what they thought about blind tennis and how they felt it coached me.

“There have been so many rewarding things about the program, but I think the most rewarding part should be bringing my favorite sport to a group of people that it was previously an impossibility for,” Dan said.

“Ness’ approach to training has been impressively consistent. She wants to be on a tennis court as often as possible, and she’s super eager to learn and improve.

“She (Ness) has very high expectations and can be a little too strict on herself at times as she’s only been playing for five months.”

I don’t think I’m ever too hard on myself, so I thought this speculation was funny. I’ve always been too ambitious to make mistakes, but I think it’s a good trait to have because it means the bar is always a little higher than I can reach, which motivates me to keep climbing.

“Ness continues to defy the limitations I’ve mentally placed on what should and shouldn’t be possible. Adding hearing impairment to the challenge of blind tennis is something I still can’t quite grasp,” Ian said.

I can imagine it must be daunting for these coaches, who are just used to teaching sighted players, to face a whole new side of the sport.

I want to use this platform to express my sincere appreciation to Ian, Dan and the rest of the team who have made such a hugely positive impact on my life in a remarkably short time.

And no doubt the lives of the other blind players.

Sometimes a simple thank you just doesn’t feel like enough, and so I hope by publicly recognizing their determination to make tennis inclusive and accessible, these few special individuals will take a moment to take pride in what they do.

Going forward, I know that with COVID-19 it is difficult to plan ahead these days; nothing can really be set in stone because of the delicacy of the pandemic.

However, this does not stop me from dreaming of participating in blind tennis nationally and internationally.

The Paralympics is my main goal, but first I have to argue that blind tennis becomes a para sport, because it is not currently.

In the meantime, I’ll be content to train six days a week and prepare my mind and body for whatever 2022 throws my way. I am so grateful to have come across such an amazing opportunity for self exploration, it was a ride like no other and I could not have predicted how powerful holding a racket would be.

Perhaps somewhere further down the lane Novak will be brave enough to put on a blindfold and see how well he can return my serve.

