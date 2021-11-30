Sports
Former Camden Hills Hockey Coach Takes Over Blackhawks Cooperative Program
Karl Enroth led the Camden Hills High School hockey team to eight playoff berths in 10 years, a regional championship game and four Class B banners for athleticism.
HOULTON, Maine — Karl Enroth led the Camden Hills High School hockey team to eight playoff berths in 10 years, a regional championship game and four Class B banners for athleticism.
Now he will try to repeat his success as the new head hockey coach for the Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Katahdin Blackhawks.
He replaces Joel Trickey, who retired after his second stint as head coach of the cooperative team.
Enroth, 58, led Camden Hills to a record of 111-76-6 during his 10 years. His contract was not renewed after the 2017-18 season.
The Windjammers had been 5-25-2 for the past two seasons before taking over in 2008 and he promptly led them to a 7-9-1 season in 2008-09, followed by a 14-4 campaign the following year.
Enroth said he wasn’t actively looking for a coaching position, but was in the area because he and partner Michelle bought some rental cabins and a tavern in Mount Chase in 2020. Mount Chase is located in Penobscot County, but borders Aroostook County.
He received a call from Houlton’s athletic director, Jon Solomon, asking if he would be interested in coaching again after a three-year hiatus.
When you’ve coached and played your whole life, it never really goes away, said Enroth, a Rochester, Massachusetts native, and the golf professional and general manager of Megunticook Golf Club in Rockport.
His background includes playing hockey at Old Rochester High School in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and club hockey at Springfield College.
He eventually became an assistant coach on the men’s team and then the women’s team at Amherst College before becoming the men’s head coach at Western New England College in Springfield, Massachusetts. He spent five seasons in Western New England.
He said he left coaching because he made more money managing golf courses.
But golf is a seasonal sport and he took the opportunity to return to coaching at Camden Hills.
They were very excited to have him, Solomon said. With the success he had at Camden Hills and his overall coaching background, including his college experience, that will be great for our program.
Enroth had about 14 players in his first training on Monday.
There will be a lot of coaching and teaching. I want the players to give me commitment, dedication and focus and the skill will come to the fore as the season progresses, Enroth said.
We hold the players accountable and provide some discipline. We want to teach them the right habits that will help them succeed on and off the ice. We will make the exercises competitive in practice. We will also check their numbers as we cannot afford to lose players because of numbers.
Enroth plans to invest time in the youth programs and wants his players to spend time with the youth players to give them something to aspire to and to create a community atmosphere.
He said he hopes their numbers can increase each year as more young people become interested.
You must have more than 13 to 14 players, Enroth said. So started trying to grow and develop the program. It won’t happen overnight. But I’m not afraid to take on a challenge.
Enroth is assisted by Tony Marino, who was the head coach between Trickeys’ two stints.
Houlton-Hodgdon was severely limited in the number of games last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blackhawks went 3-14-1 during the 2018-19 regular season after 8-9-1 in 2017-18 and 9-8-1 in 2016-17. In the previous three seasons, it was a combined 2-51-0.
