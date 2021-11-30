Notre Dame Football Urban Meyer Matt Campbell Luke Fickell Pat Fitzgerald Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick had not prepared a list of candidates when head coach Brian Kelly left his football program on Monday for the same position at LSU.

Addressing reporters Tuesday morning after Kelly was officially named LSU head coach on a 10-year deal worth $95 million before incentives, Swarbrick said he also had not contacted potential candidates yet. However, many people have already contacted Swarbrick.

“I’m going to spend the day answering that outreach,” Swarbrick said.

As he works to identify candidates, Swarbrick will work on a list of characteristics he will also be looking for in Notre Dame’s next head coach.

“Sometimes I think I’m the only AD in the country, but I don’t keep a list of people because my experience is that every search has its own dynamics and its own characteristics,” Swarbrick said. “The last time we did a football search, we built a list of attributes, I can’t remember now, I think it was 11 or 12, which we made first, and then we screened candidates on that list and high on that list, a program was rebuilding.

“Rebuilding a program isn’t even on the list this year, so a different focus takes you in different directions.”

As Swarbrick narrows his focus in the coming days and weeks, the five coaches would be a good place to start for potential candidates.

Luke Fickell

The Cincinnati head coach shouldn’t have to do much to win the Notre Dames administration or fans. Fickell showed his coaching process on October. 2 when he brought the Bearcats to Notre Dame Stadium, beating the Irish 24-13.

In his fifth season leading Cincinnati, Fickell has won the AP No. 3 Bearcats (12-0) a Saturday AAC Championship win against Houston, away from a likely spot in this year’s College Football Playoff. Fickell has compiled a 47-14 record in Cincinnati.

Hiring Fickell will allow Notre Dame to keep some of its coaching staff in tact as current Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens both worked for Fickell in Cincinnati before coming to Notre Dame in 2021 and 2020 respectively .

A native of Columbus, Ohio and former Ohio State defensive lineman, Fickell is one of Jim Tresselland Urban Meyer’s coaching trees. Fickell even bridged the gap between their two terms as Ohio States head coach as an interim coach in 2011.

Fickell was promoted from co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach to interim coach for the entire 2011 season after Tressel resigned in May 2011 during an NCAA investigation into the Ohio State program for players who received improper benefits. The Buckeyes struggled through a 6-7 season, including Michigan’s last win over Ohio State until this past weekend.

Fickell remained on the Ohio States staff when Meyer was named head coach. He remained the team’s defensive coordinator until his departure for Cincinnati.

Meyer, the current head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, does not appear to be a candidate for Notre Dame, even though he would have only been in 2017. a three-game suspension from the school at the start of the season for assaulting charges of domestic violence against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer continued to draw negative coverage throughout his tenure with the Jaguars. Meyer hired strengths coach Chris Doyle, who previously left Iowa amid allegations of assault against black players. Doyle later resigned from his position with the Jaguars. Meyer, a married man, was also caught on video during the season with a young woman dancing on his lap in a bar. Meyer later apologized for distracting his team.

Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame defense coordinator Marcus Freeman is likely to become head coach for the first time in his career sooner rather than later. Perhaps the Irish should give Freeman his first chance to run a program.

That may be too much to ask under most circumstances. Head coach experience should be at the top of any resume for a potential Notre Dame head coach. But Kelly leaves the Notre Dame football program in a great position for the next coach to take the reins.

The same charisma that allows Freeman to be an elite recruiter of high school soccer players should play well as a head coach. It’s hard not to leave a conversation with Freeman in awe of him.

His resume as a defensive coordinator speaks for itself. After a rough start to the season, Freeman has the Irish ranked 11th in the FBS in scoring defense for 18.2 points per game. Cincinnati has finished in the top 25 in scoring defense in each of Freemans’ past three seasons as a defensive coordinator.

Freeman chose to come to Notre Dame last off-season because of an offer to be LSU’s defensive coordinator. He chose to remain in the Midwest, where his entire coaching career has taken place. A former Ohio state linebacker, Freeman was a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes in 2010 before taking jobs at Kent State and Purdue and then becoming Cincinnatis defensive coordinator.

Keeping Freeman should be on every new head coach’s wish list. He will be key to Notre Dame hanging on to many of its best defensive recruits in the A2022 class ranked #4 in the country by both Rivals and 247Sports. Eleven of the 23 verbal commitments in the class are from defensive players.

The last Notre Dame defensive coordinator to be promoted to head coach was Bob Davie before the 1997 season.

If Swarbrick wants to take a shot at a new head coach, Freeman makes the most sense.

Matt Campbell

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has been the media’s darling of the coaching carousel in recent years. Turning a downtrodden Iowa State program into a conference attendee in the Big 12 should give Campbell the opportunity to land a bigger job.

Does that track have to be as big as Notre Dame? Swarbrick should be ignoring a disappointing 2021 season for Iowa State. The Cyclones (7-5) finished the regular season in fourth place in the Big 12 after being voted to finish second in the preseason.

Notre Dame showed the difference between itself and Iowa State in a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl 2019. The Cyclones recovered by earning a trip to the Big 12 Championship in 2020 before losing to Oklahoma.

Before Campbell took over the state of Iowa for the 2016 season, Campbell turned Toledo into a nasty opponent for Power Five teams, including a 2015 win in Arkansas. The Rockets never managed to win a MAC Championship under Campbell.

Campbell has proved he can be a winning head coach with a 35-15 record in Toledo and a 42-33 record in Iowa State, but he must prove to Swarbrick that he has won to be a true championship contender at Notre Dame.

The fact that Campbell came through the coaching ranks as an offensive line coach could carry weight in a Notre Dame program with a proud history at the position. Playing defense at Pittsburgh and Mount Union, Campbell began his coaching career as a graduate student at Bowling Green in 2003 before taking full-time assistant roles at Mount Union, Bowling Green and Toledo.

James Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin turned early job openings this season into a 10-year contract extension. Perhaps the Irish should be wondering how locked up Franklin is to stay in Happy Valley.

Despite struggling the 2020 season with a 4-5 record and finishing the 2021 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Franklin’s Penn State tenure was filled with success. Hes won 11 games for the Nittany Lions three times, including a 2016 season that resulted in a Big Ten title.

Franklin finished his three seasons with Vanderbilt (2011-13) with a pair of seasons of nine wins. The Commodores had won at least nine games in a season only twice before his arrival: in 1904 and 1915. SEC at a school with academic expectations would be a major selling point for Notre Dame.

Franklin has been a strong recruiter at both programs. His current streak of commitments in the 2022 class is number 5 from Rivals. It will likely be the sixth enlisting class he signed with Penn State to finish in the top 15 on Rivals.

Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald probably loves his alma mater too much to leave the position he’s held since 2006. But maybe after a 3-9 season, Fitzgerald wants to try something different.

Fitzgerald, a two-time All-American linebacker for Northwestern (1995-96), has had to earn his way for every ounce of respect he’s gained from running the program in Evanston, Illinois. It’s hard to be consistent in a program that outsiders expect little from a Big Ten, which is why his career record of 109-90 won’t blow anyone away. Still, he won at least nine games for the Wildcats in five seasons.

The Wildcats earned a trip to the Big Ten Championship under Fitzgerald twice (2018 and 2020), but lost both matchups to Ohio State. Fitzgerald was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2018 and won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 2020.

If Fitzgerald really wanted to push himself for a National Championship, he would consider Notre Dame. Notre Dame’s biggest question would be its ability to recruit nationally. The Wildcats are built to outperform rather than be more talented than their opponents in the Big Ten.

Perhaps Fitzgerald wants to experience more wins at Notre Dame Stadium, which he did for Northwestern as a player in 1995 and as a coach in 2014.