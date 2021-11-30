South Africa applauds Indian ‘solidarity’ for major cricket tour





The South African government has pledged to “take all necessary precautions” and praised the “solidarity” of Indian cricketers ahead of a high-profile cricket tour to the republic over the next two months. India will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals between December 17 and January 26. A tour of India is easily the biggest moneylender for South African cricket and is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of rands. India’s A team are currently playing the second of three four-day games against South Africa A in Bloemfontein, despite concerns about the spread of the novel Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which has led to a ban on travel to and from South Africa and a disturbance of cricket. rugby and golf events. The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement on Tuesday: “A fully biosafe environment will be created around both the South African and Indian A-teams as well as the two national teams. India’s decision to show solidarity by choosing to go ahead with the Indian A-team tour contrasts with several countries that have decided to close their borders and restrict travel from South African countries after South Africa announced the detection of the new Omicron variant. “The South African government has expressed its appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the tour and for not allowing travel restrictions to negatively impact international sport.” – ‘Does not ensure the safety of players’ – The BCCI is waiting for the go-ahead from the Indian government for the tour, but the Press Trust of India news agency quoted treasurer Arun Dhumal as saying: “We stand behind them (South Africa); the only thing is that we don’t compromise on player safety. “From now on we have a chartered flight going to Johannesburg as scheduled and players will be in a bio bubble.” Story continues Meanwhile, the Dutch cricket team is still in South Africa, despite the one-day internationals scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday having been postponed following the announcement of the travel bans. The teams played a rainy first game last Friday, but further games on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled despite the touring players unable to fly home. According to local reports, the players did not feel they were in the right mental state to play the last two games. A statement from the Dutch board states that the players will leave on Thursday with a direct flight to Amsterdam. “The players are tested every day and will go straight to the airport from their bio-secure bubble on Thursday evening.” They will be quarantined upon arrival in their home country. A Dutch team competing in a women’s World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe was able to fly to Oman after the tournament was cut short due to travel bans. It was not known when they would be home. cb-dl/mw

