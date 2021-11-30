Male survivors unite to expose sexual abuse at college football’s biggest rivals | college sports

fand famous rivals Ohio State University and the University of Michigan often brag about how little they have in common. But two of America’s largest college sports programs are linked by one problem: a history of sexual abuse perpetuated by team doctors.

On Saturday, OSU and Michigan competed on the soccer field in front of 110,000 fans, an event so momentous it’s known simply as The Game. But elsewhere on Michigan’s campus, former athletes from both universities gathered outside the home of Michigan president Mark Schlissels to shed light on the sexual abuse they endured during their time in the colleges. The protest was led by Jon Vaughn, a former running back for Michigan who played four years in the NFL. Now, despite the long-standing rivalry between the universities, the men have formed a solidarity group for survivors.

Toxic masculinity is a common term, but I’m putting my name on it because another man struggles with his own trauma and the stigma attached to it, said Tom Lisy, a wrestler at OSU in the late 1980s. He was abused by an OSU team doctor, Richard Strauss, and had been driven from Cleveland to attend the protest. If sexual assault could happen to the men on these athletes’ fields, it could happen to anyone. I’m here to raise awareness of that, Lisy said.

For seven weeks and despite colder temperatures, Vaughn and a rotation of fellow survivors from inside and outside the state slept outside Schlissels’ home, speaking to students and passers-by about former Michigan team doctor Robert Anderson. Hundreds of former Michigan athletes accused Anderson of abusing them between 1966 and 2003. The survivors of his abuse, including prominent football and basketball players, to claim Anderson stroked them and repeatedly performed unnecessary rectal and genital examinations. The case sent shockwaves across the state and struck a chord with Michigan’s Ohio neighbor and rival. Anderson died in 2008 and was never charged with any charges.

At the same time, Anderson was in Michigan, Strauss committed similar abuse at OSU. Strauss Hundreds of Male Athletes Sexually Abused over decades. Like Anderson, he did so under the guise of medical treatment. Strauss died by suicide in 2005. The Strauss case is… called the most sweeping sexual abuse scandal in American higher education history. Despite this, in September a federal judge turned down some of the largest pending lawsuits over university failures to stop sexual abuse. The judge acknowledged that it is indisputable that Strauss abused hundreds of young men, but ultimately agreed with Ohio States’ argument that the statute of limitations had expired.

Both universities have apologized for the abuse and have taken steps to prevent such cases in the future, although they are accused by some survivors of doing little to prevent it in the first place.

On the day of The Game, fraternity houses proudly displayed sheets sprayed with unsubtle sentiments like Fuck Ohio. A block away, Vaughn, with the support of current students and fellow survivors of Anderson, Strauss, and Larry Nassar, built what can only be described as an encampment.

Next to his RV is a cluster of tents, two poster boards that read Support the Survivors filled with hundreds of signatures, several smaller boards with data from campus safety reports, and haunting messages like They All Knew.

Throughout the day, men wore and distributed t-shirts that read #MeToo: They All Knew, in both teams’ fonts and colors, buttons emblazoned with Hail to the Victims, a nod to Michigan’s Fight Song and face masks with Survivors embroidered front and center with the O axis OSU’s famous block of O.

Despite weeks of protests on campus, Vaughn has not yet received personal confirmation from Schlissel, who called the Anderson case. a huge liability for the university with regard to the financial impact that ongoing proceedings will certainly have. However, Michigan students are definitely paying attention. In recent weeks, many have approached Vaughn to share their own stories of abuse.

The first day I was here with Jon, this woman approached us and the longer we talked, I realized she was describing her rape here on campus, said Tad DeLuca, one of the early whistleblowers about Anderson’s abuse. This happens all the time. We’ve probably talked to 300 or 400 people and students.

Graffiti at the base of the Bo Schembechlers statue on the Michigan campus. Photo: Sam Dodge/AP

Students also participate in the protest. Leading up to The Game, a statue of former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler . was erected splattered with red paint. Bo knew #hailtothevictims was painted on the floor next to it. Schembechler’s time at university overlaps with Anderson’s and it’s long been reported even by Schembechler’s own son that he was aware of the abuse. It would have been a lot more than red paint had I done it, Vaughn said.

Despite student support, Vaughn and his fellow protesters are not widely welcomed. Indeed, current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has defended Schembechler. There was nothing that was ever swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely manner, said Harbaugh, who played under Schembechler during his time at Michigan.

fuck him. That’s the most insensitive, irresponsible comment ever, when you know your teammates were raped, Vaughn responded in a recent edition of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Fuck you, Jim Harbaugh, and fuck everyone who follows you.

Amid this very public battle, many of the men are only just beginning to reckon with the years of trauma, realizing it manifested itself in ways that include avoiding routine doctor visits and issues of internalized anger and alcohol abuse. Lisy said he had only recently found a way to inform his now grown children. How recently?

Yesterday he said with tears in his eyes.

Two hours before the game, Stephen Snyder-Hill was preparing plates to carry to the stadium. Snyder-Hill, a survivor of Strausss abuse at OSU, wrote in permanent marker: Mid-game score: Strauss: 2,800+, Anderson: 2,000+. It was a reminder of the number of attacks the doctors are accused of. This is dark, he laughed. Snyder Hill, a military veteran and LGBTQ+ advocate, recalls that in 2015, the university asked him to give a Ted Talk on how people can use their voices to effect change. The invitation came just three years before he began speaking publicly about his experience with Strauss and… what he says was the university’s subsequent refusal to believe him (a claim OSU denies). The irony, he said dryly.

Audience reactions varied as the men marched toward the stadium with placards in tow. There were eye rolls, mocking remarks and awkward comments such as: Let people have fun today. Revelers on the streets, outside bars, and on the lawns of fraternity homes were silent, whooped, or tossed out a half-hearted Fuck OSU.

This is the best tailgate I’ve ever been on, joked Snyder-Hill.

But perhaps the most poignant reaction came from a man and his teenage daughter who cautiously approached the group after they reached the stadium.

That’s really awful, I’m sorry he told them, solemnly gesturing to a sign that read: I’ve been harassed at OSU. He added: I have nothing to offer other than I’m sorry.

The days’ protest culminated with the group outside the stadium, close to a pre-game TV broadcast that analyzed the chances of two teams. The signs seemed smaller as the stadium loomed and thousands of fans decked out in OSU and Michigan colors milled through the arches. It was a stark reminder that, for most fans, the battle these men are fighting is secondary to that on the pitch.

Just as they were about to leave, another bystander came staggering. I know I’ve had a few drinks, but isn’t there a better day to have this conversation? he asked.