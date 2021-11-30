Peng Shuai disappearance: European Union demands ‘verifiable proof’ of Chinese tennis star’s safety

The White House and the United Nations have called for an investigation into the allegations of sexual assault and the subsequent disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai earlier in November. The European Union joined them on Tuesday.

Peng accused former Chinese Communist Party leader Zhang Gaoli of assault on Nov. 2 and has only been seen in public twice since. In a statement, the EU called for “verifiable evidence” of Peng’s safety and for a more in-depth investigation into the sexual assault allegations made by the former world No.1.

“The EU joins the growing international demand, including from sports professionals, for assurances that they are free and not under threat,” the EU statement said. according to the Associated Press. “In this spirit, the EU requests the Chinese government to provide verifiable evidence of the safety, well-being and whereabouts of Peng Shuai. The EU urges the Chinese authorities to conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegations of sexual assault.

“The EU strongly opposes the practice of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention…

Peng — who made her allegations in a since-deleted post on Chinese social media site Weibo — went without public appearances for 18 days, but on Nov. 20, Chinese state media released a video of her allegedly dining out with friends and her coach. in Beijing.

A day later, the IOC announced that it had videoconferenced Peng and considered her safe. IOC President Thomas Bach, Chinese sports official Li Lingwei and Athletes Committee chair Emma Terho were said to have arranged to have dinner with Peng ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

However, Peng’s limited return to the public eye is not satisfactory for the EU.

“Her recent public return does not allay concerns about her security and freedom,” said an EU spokesman.

The EU statement comes 11 days after the White House and the UN each called for an investigation into the sexual assault allegations and Peng’s whereabouts. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was “deeply concerned” at the time.