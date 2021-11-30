Sports
Steelhead’s Jake Kupsky focuses on the joy of hockey
Idaho Steelheads goalkeeper Jake Kupsky has remained humble in discussing his early season performance, one in which he was arguably the most valuable player on the team.
And were only talking about the golf course.
I wouldn’t lay claim to it just yet, Kupsky joked that he was possibly the best golfer on the team. I certainly enjoy golf. I’ve been to some good places where I could play a lot while playing hockey. I’d say I’m the most active golfer on the team, so to speak.
The golf scene in Idaho, Kupsky says, is beautiful, with an abundance of mountain courses and the opportunity to play almost year round. If he continues to play in the net as he has, he will have plenty of time to go to every job in the state.
As seen every night exclusively on FloHockey, the 26-year-old has a hot start between the pipes for the Steelheads, at one point leading the ECHL in goals against average and still with a 2.33 GAA and a winning record in his first six appearances of the season.
As on the golf course, Kupsky has remained humble when discussing the keys to his success on the ice.
I have to say the systems played, how the guys played for me, he said. It was a pretty smooth sailing trip for us, they make it quite easy for us keepers. It’s been really good, we’ve got a lot of hard-working guys who trust the system, and when you do that, everything runs a lot smoother.
The start of Kupsky’s professional career has been anything but smooth so far. A standout in the ECAC with Union College, the Waukesha native had split his first two seasons between the A-Level Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and ECHL, playing for three different teams in the E, including Idaho, before finally leaving. found a home with the Steelheads this year.
Every year I just try to make it a brick better, just keep building, he said. This year it’s good for my confidence to have the chance to start here and prove what I can do, and in the future I have to stick with the same things that got me here.
Kupsky appears to have finally left the SPHL behind, helping the Pensacola Ice Flyers win a championship last year and playing in 32 regular season games for them over the past two years, but is grateful for his time there to help him prepare. Prepare for the rigors of a teams number one goalkeeper in pro hockey.
Spending half a year there every year for the past two years was good, he said. It was good to go down and gain some confidence. Then when I get opportunities here, run with that confidence I have from there. It’s a great program in Pensacola, and it will take you to the next level. Going back and forth for me was a good way to do it.
Kupsky impressed the Steelheads with a short stint during the 2019-20 season, posting a .935 save rate in two starts, and keeping in touch with Idaho head coach Everett Sheen, who had originally brought him back for the following year, but the team opting out due to COVID-19 left him looking for a new job, ultimately splitting the year between the South Carolina Stingrays, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Pensacola.
Now he is back in Idaho enjoying every step of this run.
Most importantly, we all play hockey because we had fun and we enjoy it, Kupsky said. When it gets to a point where we don’t have fun anymore, it’s more of a job than anything. The focus is just having fun, enjoying the boys, enjoying the hockey when you’re on the rink and then enjoying life when you’re off it. That’s all very important. But so far it has been a lot of fun.
Sources
2/ https://www.flohockey.tv/articles/7233510-steelheads-jake-kupsky-focusing-on-the-joy-of-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or colla[email protected]