Steelhead’s Jake Kupsky focuses on the joy of hockey

Idaho Steelheads goalkeeper Jake Kupsky has remained humble in discussing his early season performance, one in which he was arguably the most valuable player on the team.

And were only talking about the golf course.

I wouldn’t lay claim to it just yet, Kupsky joked that he was possibly the best golfer on the team. I certainly enjoy golf. I’ve been to some good places where I could play a lot while playing hockey. I’d say I’m the most active golfer on the team, so to speak.

The golf scene in Idaho, Kupsky says, is beautiful, with an abundance of mountain courses and the opportunity to play almost year round. If he continues to play in the net as he has, he will have plenty of time to go to every job in the state.

As seen every night exclusively on FloHockey, the 26-year-old has a hot start between the pipes for the Steelheads, at one point leading the ECHL in goals against average and still with a 2.33 GAA and a winning record in his first six appearances of the season.

As on the golf course, Kupsky has remained humble when discussing the keys to his success on the ice.

I have to say the systems played, how the guys played for me, he said. It was a pretty smooth sailing trip for us, they make it quite easy for us keepers. It’s been really good, we’ve got a lot of hard-working guys who trust the system, and when you do that, everything runs a lot smoother.

The start of Kupsky’s professional career has been anything but smooth so far. A standout in the ECAC with Union College, the Waukesha native had split his first two seasons between the A-Level Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and ECHL, playing for three different teams in the E, including Idaho, before finally leaving. found a home with the Steelheads this year.

Every year I just try to make it a brick better, just keep building, he said. This year it’s good for my confidence to have the chance to start here and prove what I can do, and in the future I have to stick with the same things that got me here.

Kupsky appears to have finally left the SPHL behind, helping the Pensacola Ice Flyers win a championship last year and playing in 32 regular season games for them over the past two years, but is grateful for his time there to help him prepare. Prepare for the rigors of a teams number one goalkeeper in pro hockey.

Spending half a year there every year for the past two years was good, he said. It was good to go down and gain some confidence. Then when I get opportunities here, run with that confidence I have from there. It’s a great program in Pensacola, and it will take you to the next level. Going back and forth for me was a good way to do it.

Kupsky impressed the Steelheads with a short stint during the 2019-20 season, posting a .935 save rate in two starts, and keeping in touch with Idaho head coach Everett Sheen, who had originally brought him back for the following year, but the team opting out due to COVID-19 left him looking for a new job, ultimately splitting the year between the South Carolina Stingrays, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Pensacola.

Now he is back in Idaho enjoying every step of this run.

Most importantly, we all play hockey because we had fun and we enjoy it, Kupsky said. When it gets to a point where we don’t have fun anymore, it’s more of a job than anything. The focus is just having fun, enjoying the boys, enjoying the hockey when you’re on the rink and then enjoying life when you’re off it. That’s all very important. But so far it has been a lot of fun.