Christian Barmores’ impact extends beyond the stat sheet

The New England Patriots have now won six games in a row, thanks to a 36-13 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Now, 8-4, the Patriots have realistic dreams of not only making the playoffs but also placing them in the AFC, something that would not have been possible without the contributions of the rookie class .

Against the Titans, four of its members saw the field. Let’s see how they fared, starting with Mac Jones, of course.

QB Mac Jones

Offensive Snaps: 59 out of 60 (98%)

Special Team Snaps: N/A

Mac Jones had some ups and downs in his 12th NFL start, but the first round draft roster still played a solid overall game. By completing 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jones led New England to eight scores on his 10 drives. While the Patriots had to settle for five field goals, partly due to some throwing errors by the young quarterback, he moved the ball well.

Jones also threw some impressive passes along the way. His 38m completion for Jakobi Meyers, for example, was easy to read with the pass with the perfect zip and angle to reach the wideout, despite the safety that Kevin Byard nearly knocked away.

There are a few tries the 23-year-old will likely want back, including a missed touchdown to Hunter Henry and a near-interception that was dropped, but he and the team can feel good about his overall performance.

DT Christian Barmore

Defensive Snaps: 33 of 63 (52%)

Special teams snaps: 3 of 28 (11%)

The Patriots’ second-round roster had another solid day against the Titans, taking two more quarterback upsets in 15 snaps as a pass rusher. However, for the first time this season, Barmore saw more action versus the run than the pass: The Titans ran the ball 18 times when on the field it was easily the most run-game action he’s seen in a single game to date. .

Barmore was okay against the run, but often not in a position to help a struggling run defense. On the Titans 68-yard touchdown run, for example, he was the only down-lineman on the field; Tennessee ran a draw and found success against the lighter front.

However, his strength remains the pass rush even if he doesn’t make the game. An example is Matthew Judon’s first quarter resignation: Barmore caught the attention of three offensive linemen, which in turn gave Judon a one-on-one situation that he took advantage of. As is the case with most defensive tackles, the stat sheet also doesn’t accurately reflect Barmores’ impact.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Offensive Snaps: 20 of 60 (33%)

Special Team Snaps: N/A

Speaking of the stats, Rhamondre Stevenson performed solidly on the numbers: he carried the football nine times for 46 yards and an average of 5.1 yards per rush. Again, though, the statistics only tell part of the story.

Stevenson wore the football just four times through the first four quarters, averaging just 2 yards per run. He only started getting better yardage when the team was already leading 26-13 in the fourth period: his last five carries won 4, 6, 10, 19 and -1 yards, showing he did most of his damage late .

The reasons for this are many and the impact of the Titans’ defense front cannot be underestimated. At the end of the day, Stevenson was a virtual non-factor as the game was still close, but he also effectively helped the Patriots close the deal late.

CB Shaun Wade

Offensive Snaps: 7 out of 60 (11%)

Snaps from special teams: 2 of 28 (7%)

A week after his NFL debut, Shaun Wade saw another handful of photos late in the game. The selection of the fifth round, which was traded from the Baltimore Ravens at the Patriots in late August, played seven defensive snaps on the last drive of the day. He also added a few snaps as a member of the New England point return team.

Wade, who registered one assisted tackle, was not tested in the passing game; Tennessee called seven straight points to close out the game. He looked good overall, but was out of position on a perimeter run that won 9 yards.

LB Ronnie Perkins

The 96th roster in this year’s draft will have to wait another week for his NFL debut, and it seems unlikely that his status will change anytime soon. After missing the early parts of the regular season due to a shoulder injury and later struggling with an ankle problem, Ronnie Perkins was declared inactive again in Week 12. He was not listed on the injury report heading into the weekend meaning he a healthy scratch for the sixth week in a row. The third round draft pick seems destined for a red shirt season.