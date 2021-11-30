Ashes 2021, cricket news, Justin Langer flies to meet Tim Paine, news, last first test at the Gabba, schedule

Sports
Australian coach Justin Langer made a surprise trip to Hobart on Tuesday to visit former Test captain Tim Paine.
Fox Cricket can reveal that Langer decided to fly from Queensland to Tasmania on compassionate grounds the day he was released from hotel quarantine.
Sources confirm that in recent days Langer has made the decision to see Paine in person and offer his support to the 36-year-old.
Paine and Langer shared a close bond after leading the rebuilding of Australian cricket together in 2018.
Langer is expected to fly back to Brisbane in the coming days as preparations for the first Ashes Test begin on December 8.
The coach has been in quarantine since he came home from a successful T20 World Cup campaign.
Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar and Mitch Marsh also flew out of Queensland on Tuesday after being released from quarantine.
Inglis will fly back in the coming days to fight for the spot vacated by Paine, although it now seems almost certain that Alex Carey will get a debut for the Western Australian.
Langer has not spoken publicly since Paine resigned from his executive position and eventually decided to retire from cricket altogether indefinitely.
In an interview with Hamish McLachlan for News Corp., Paine revealed that Langer had told him he wanted him to continue as captain.
JL (Justin Langer) told me he’s devastated, Paine said.
He was quite adamant that he wanted me to continue as captain, and again, once I explained to him the reasons why I thought resigning was the best thing to do, he was with me the whole time.
Wet weather will ruin the scheduled game within the squad in Queensland, which was to start on Wednesday.
Instead, any cricket later in the week is likely to resemble a training session with wicket in the middle.
The future of Paines cricket is clouded at best. 37 in early December, he does not have a Big Bash contract and is highly unlikely to ever play Test cricket again.
The Tasmania Sheffield Shield season will not resume until February.
Paine and Langer share the same manager: James Henderson.
