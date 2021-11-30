College football rankings: Bottom 25 Playoff is here with Indiana, UMass bookending expanded field

25. ULM 4-8 The Warhawks finished the season with a 21-16 loss against rival Louisiana. That’s five straight defeats to end the season for a team that had been 4-3 in the middle of the season, and now reports indicate that offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez is leaving to take the job at Jacksonville State. RichRod finally got that job in Alabama. (Last week: 25)

24. Navy 3-8 Navy is the only team in The Bottom 25 whose season isn’t over yet, but luckily I don’t have to figure out how I’d go about that because it’s not in the Bottom 25 Playoff. Honestly, I hope I never will because I’m not a great problem solver. Regardless, Navy ended the season with a 38-14 thump from No. 9 Temple and will end the season against Army in two weeks. (15)

23. Colorado State 3-9 Steve Addazio didn’t come close to see his team’s entire 52-10 loss to Nevada, which left him out of the game before halftime. I’m sure some Rams fans are hoping the expulsion is permanent as the Rams finished the season with six straight losses. (not ranked)

22. Louisiana Tech 3-9 The Bulldogs finished the season with a 35-31 loss to Rice, meaning they finished last in the C-USA West division. They’ll be back next season with a new coach, as Skip Holtz and the school “mutually agreed” to part ways. (24)

21. Northwest 3-9 Not only did I watch my Illini stomp Northwestern 47-14 on Saturday, but the beatdown was so bad that Northwestern got into The Bottom 25 to close out the season. This is like a dream come true for me. As for Northwestern, I wouldn’t feel too bad. If recent history is any indication, ending Season 3-9 means the Wildcats will win 10 games next year. (NR)

20. Ohio 3-9 The Bobcats finished the season with a 21-10 loss to Bowling Green, which wasn’t enough to place the Bobcats in the Bottom 25 Playoff, but it was enough to knock the Falcons out of The Bottom 25 all the way. It is the first time since 2015 that the Falcons have not finished a season in The Bottom 25. Ohio thus made indirect history. (23)

19. Rice 4-8 Rice’s 35-31 win over No. 22 Louisiana Tech might have kept them out of The Bottom 25 Playoff, as they were at No. 13 last week and could have slipped into the field with a loss. For some reason I don’t think the Owls will mind. (13)

18. Southern Georgia 3-9 The Eagles ended their season with a 27-3 loss at Appalachian State. The 3-9 record is the second worst record they have ended up with since moving up to the FBS level, following their 2-10 campaign in 2017. (20)

17. Tulane 2-10 The Green Wave nearly finished the season with consecutive wins, but came up a little short in a 33-28 to Memphis. While the Wave finished strong (their last three losses have all been one-score), the 2-10 record is their worst result since 2012, and it’s two wins worse than any season they’ve had under Willie Fritz. The previous worst score was 4-8 in Fritz’s first season in 2016. (18)

16. Southern Miss 3-9 Two weeks ago, Southern was Miss 1-9 and a serious contender for a playoff spot, even when the world thought only four were available. Now, after a 37-17 win over No. 3 FIU, the Golden Eagles won’t even make it to the expanded playoff field, and it’s all thanks to the biggest QB in Southern Miss history: That’s right, Frank Gore Jr. (9) with whom

15. Duke 3-9 A 47-10 loss to Miami to finish the season 3-9 and number 15 in The Bottom 25 is not how David Cutcliffe wanted his time in Durham to end, but it is where the Blue Devils end. However, let’s never forget that David Cutcliffe dropped Duke — freaking Duke — in 2013 along with Johnny Football and Texas A&M in the Peach Bowl (19)

14. South Florida 2-10 I thought the Bulls kind of turned the corner as October turned into November, but at the end they kind of lost the rope. They close the season with a five-game loss streak after their 17-13 loss to rival UCF. I hope it won’t be the last time those two play in the near future, but who knows what will happen when UCF moves to the Big 12. (16)

13. UNLV 2-10 OK, so I knew for a while I was going to expand the field, but even if I was higher on UNLV than the rest of the world when the Rebels started 0-8, even I didn’t think they were in the playoff zone . After losing to Air Force 48-14 to close out the year, they landed just outside. (17)

12. Indiana 2-10 The Hoosiers were crushed 44-7 by rival Purdue on Saturday, and it was enough to push them down two places and into the playoff field. A complete turnaround from a team that was one of the favorites of the 2020 season. (14)

11. Vanderbilt 2-10 Look, there’s not much to like about finishing a season 2-10, but the Vanderbilt we saw in the first half of the season was very different from the one we saw in the second half. Even if the wins weren’t there, they looked a lot more competitive in their losses. I don’t expect them to stay in the playoffs for long. (11)

10. New Mexico 3-9 Each week, that 14-3 win over Wyoming looked increasingly strange as the Lobos closed out the season with a 35-10 loss to division champion Utah State. The Lobos will battle for Bottom 25 supremacy with the momentum of nine defeats in 10 games. (12)

9. Temple 3-9 Honestly, Temple looked more alive than I expected in their 38-14 loss to Navy No. 24, but the Owls never had a chance. They are now going to the Bottom 25 Playoff, but they will do so without coach Rod Carey, who was fired on Monday. (10)

8. Arizona 1-11 The Wildcats played well for a month but ran out at the end. After losing 44-18 to Washington State last week, rival Arizona State took it easy and won 38-15. They get a tough match against Tempel No. 9. (8) in the first round

7. State of Arkansas 2-10 Butch Jones hoped for more wins in his first season at Arkansas State, but will have to settle for 2-10 after a narrow 24-22 loss to Texas State. The Red Wolves get No. 10 New Mexico in the first round of our playoff. (7)

6. Kansas 2-10 This is a Kansas team that is looking spicy at the end of the season and can get out of the playoffs quickly. After beating Texas 57-56, the TCU’s Jayhawks lost 31-28, battling West Virginia in a 34-28 loss. Now they’re getting a feisty looking Vanderbilt team in my favorite first round matchup of the year. (6)

5. State of New Mexico 2-10 The State of New Mexico finished the regular season with a 44-27 win over No. 1 UMass in last week’s The Bottom 25 Game of the Century, costing them a first-round playoff bye! If only someone had told them! Now the Aggies get No. 12 Indiana. (3)

4. Akron 2-10 Akron ended his season with a 49-14 loss to Toledo, and it was enough to slip through New Mexico state and into The Bottom Four. I have not received any notification as to whether new coach Joe Moorhead will lead the team in their playoff game. (5)

3. FIU 1-11 The Panthers finished the regular season with a 37-17 loss to the No. 16 Southern Miss and looked like a contender for a title in the Bottom 25. While UMass and UConn were stronger all season, the Panthers played at the same level in recent weeks. It’s going to be quite a battle. (4)

2. UConn 1-11 After beating Yale 20-15 a month ago, the Huskies feared people would think they were around the corner. They didn’t. After their 45-17 loss to Houston on Saturday, the Huskies lost their last four games by a combined score of 182-64. They did not allow less than 44 points or score more than 17 in any of those four games. This team is ready. (2)