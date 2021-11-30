EU asks China for ‘verifiable proof’ tennis star Peng Shuai is safe





The European Union on Tuesday called on Beijing to provide verifiable evidence of the wellbeing and whereabouts of Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai amid an international outcry over the athlete’s safety. The EU statement Adds to the growing scrutiny of the Chinese Communist Party over concerns that Pengs’ recent performances are being tightly controlled by the government in an effort to bury the athlete’s public allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese vice prime minister. The EU joins the growing international demands, including by sports professionals, to ensure they are free and not under threat, the statement said. In this spirit, the EU is asking the Chinese government to provide verifiable evidence of the safety, well-being and whereabouts of Peng Shuais. The EU urges the Chinese authorities to conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation into its allegations of sexual assault. The EU statement further denounces Beijing for its practice of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention, particularly through the Instrument of Residential Surveillance in a Designated Location (RSDL), and calls on China to comply with its human rights obligations under national and international law. Pengs’ allegations and apparent disappearance have increased pressure on international governments and organizations to push Beijing more vigorously on human rights before hosting the Winter Olympics in February. The EU has partnered with the US on sanctions against China for human rights violations, including state-sponsored repression and surveillance of the Uyghur ethnic minority in Xinjiang, which the US and other governments have identified as genocide; the crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong; and other concerns. Biden administration officials have said they are following Peng’s case closely but have declined to comment on how the US will handle its participation in the Winter Olympics. The Chinese government often criticizes the international community for meddling in internal Chinese affairs when concerns are raised about human rights. Pengs allegations were posted on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 and reportedly removed minutes after they went live. The tennis athlete largely disappeared from public view, raising concerns among international athletes, organizations and foreign governments that the Olympic medalist was being silenced and held against her will. A video call between Peng and officials with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Nov. 22 did little to allay concerns over the tennis champion’s well-being. The Womens Tennis Association called the video insufficient to confirm Pengs’ safety and threatened to pull their company out of the country with no guarantees for the tennis stars’ well-being. US lawmakers wrote to IOC officials urging them to further press for proof of Pengs’ security, put pressure on Beijing to investigate its allegations of sexual assault and pressure the Chinese to criticize human rights violations in to tackle the country.

