Wisconsin v. Clarkson Shows Badgers’ Struggle Continues The Badger Herald





The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-11-1, 2-6-0-1 Big Ten) broke their losing streak, but still hasn’t won a game since they defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime on November 5. The ties skated to a 1-1 draw against the Clarkson University Golden Knights (8-4-3-0, 3-2-1-0 ECAC) at the Kohl Center on Friday, a game that was followed by a 3-0 win by the Golden Knights Saturday. In Friday’s game, junior goalie Jared Moe played in the net for Wisconsin. Moe has been solid on his first this season at Madison. He has scored 2.54 goals against average and a save rate of 0.924, placing him 32nd and 12th in the nation respectively. Men’s hockey: loss series extended in East LansingUniversity of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-10, 2-6-1 Big Ten) extended their losing streak to five games in East Read… Against Clarkson, he made 23 stops on 24 shots, conceding just one goal in the 65 minutes of play. Offensively, Wisconsin was unable to get more than one goal past Clarkson sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Haider. Neither side scored in the first two periods of the game. In these two frames, the Badgers scored 18 shots on the net total, while the Golden Knights had 13 shots. Both goalkeepers were high for two periods. In the third period, senior striker Nick Campoli got Clarkson on the board in a partial breakaway where he defeated Moe on the glove side, making it 1-0 with just under 11 minutes left. The Badgers had chances to even the game, but were unable to score until captain Tarek Baker dragged the puck from his forehand to his backhand and landed a rebound past Haider. Ryder Donovan and Daniel Laatsch received the assists to equalize the match. The game then went into extra time, in which neither team was able to score. After extra time, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. In the second game of the series, Cameron Rowe played in the net for the Badgers. Rowe conceded two goals and made 23 saves. But he got no scoring support from Wisconsin’s offense, who was knocked out by Haider, who stopped all 31 Badger shots at the net. Men’s Hockey: Notre Dame Beats TiesUniversity of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-8, 2-4-1 Big Ten) has now lost three consecutive games after being swept Read… No runs were scored in the opening period, as Wisconsin defeated Clarkson 9-7. In the second period, the Golden Knights started to pull away by scoring within two minutes. Freshman forward and Dallas Stars third round pick Ayrton Martino defeated Rowe on a closing shot to make it 1-0. In the third period, Clarkson extended the narrow one-goal lead with two more goals. Junior striker Anthony Romano scored 11 minutes on a shot that beeped by Rowe, which was followed by an empty goal with just 37 seconds left to seal a 3-0 win over the Badgers. As Wisconsins battle against a non-conference opponent continued, the team must keep watching to get back on track and save the season. The team will play again on December 2 in an exhibition game against the US Under-18 Team at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin will continue the Big Ten game against Penn State on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 in Madison.

