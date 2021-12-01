Bez a Tiger… Cubs add catcher… Bruins coaches protocol | National news from the Associated Press





DETROIT (AP) Javier Bez is approaching a $140 million six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. Bez hit .265 last season with 31 home runs and 87 RBI’s in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets. The move likely puts Bez back at shortstop after finishing the year at second base while playing with good friend Francisco Lindor in New York. CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Cubs have added another catcher. A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Cubs have agreed to a two-year $13 million contract with Yan Gomes. The Cubs have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he will be eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. UNDATED (AP) LSU and newly hired coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. Kelly has coached at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and has overshadowed Knute Rockne for career wins with the Fighting Irish. He will arrive in Louisiana on Tuesday, and Wednesday will be his official on-campus introduction. BOSTON (AP) The Boston Bruins say coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Cassidy is the first Bruins player or coach to be added to protocol this season and will miss Tuesday night’s Bostons game against Detroit. General manager Don Sweeney says Cassidy has mild symptoms. Assistant coach Joe Sacco will take over as head coaching for the time being. The St. Louis Blues also said attacker Tyler Bozak has been placed on COVID-19 protocol. MILWAUKEE (AP) DeMarcus Cousins ​​will attempt to stage a Milwaukee Bucks front court that misses injured center Brook Lopez. The Bucks announced today that they have signed Cousins. The 31-year-old Cousins ​​is a four-time All-Star. The Bucks have won seven straight games but have dealt with frontcourt issues due to Lopezs absence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrex.com/news/national/b-ez-a-tiger-cubs-add-catcher-bruins-coach-in-protocol/article_03cc3de4-9058-56c6-b05e-217b6428bccb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos