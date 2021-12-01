Ton of Cricket: Help choose the greatest moment in Australian cricket history?





With so many iconic achievements to choose from, it’s a tough task to pick our best cricket moment ever. So we want you to decide. VOTE NOW.

It’s an age-old question debated across the country every summer: ‘What’s the greatest moment in Australian cricket history’? With so many iconic performances to choose from, fans can be forgiven for sitting on the fence thus far. Cricket summer has officially arrived and to celebrate a stacked schedule of coverage, Foxtel – in partnership with News Corp – is launching its Ton of Cricket campaign, to discover once and for all which moment resonates most with Aussies. Will it be Warnie’s ‘Gatting’ Ball? Tugga’s last century? Our world famous T20 Women’s side? Or something completely different? To narrow the list, former paceman Brett Lee and the Fox Cricket pundits have compiled their Top 100 moments across all formats from the game dating back to 1877. The sport’s biggest rivalry is just around the corner, and you can catch the Ashes live and without commercials while playing. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. Check out the list below and vote for your favorite and help us crown a winner. We’ve listed it in chronological order, starting in 1877 and it’s only been a few weeks. “Limiting to 100 moments was no easy task and there were plenty of other incredible feats that we couldn’t quite get into,” Lee said. “There is a certain charm and love that people have for cricket because of the personal storylines and individual exploits that become part of the folklore. “This campaign will no doubt generate a lot of discussion, but hopefully it will also bring back many fond memories and get fans excited for our biggest summer of cricket to date.” VOTE BELOW Originally published as Ton of Cricket: Help choose the best moment in Australian cricket history

