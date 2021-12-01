The College Football Fan’s Guide to the Conference Championship Weekend

Conference Championship Week of the 2021 college football season has arrived with conference titles and post-season positioning at stake.

Here are all of this week’s conference championships:

Conference matchup ACC Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest Big Ten Michigan vs. Iowa Pac-12 Oregon vs Utah SEC Georgia vs. Alabama Big 12 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor American Cincinnati vs. Houston US conference UTSA vs. Western Kentucky MAC Northern Illinois vs. the State of Kent Mountain West State of San Diego vs State of Utah sun belt Louisiana vs Appalachian State

There’s one more game on the conference championship slate this week, with Southern California playing Cal in a makeup game. The final game of the regular season is on December 11 in the historic Army vs. navy.

FULL SCHEDULE: College Football TV Schedule & Times

Conference Championship Week Preview: Games to Watch

This week’s games to watch will focus on any conference championship game impacting the College Football Playoff.

Big 12 Championship | Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX) | 12 o’clock | ABC

A thrilling Oklahoma State Bedlam win was a gift to Baylor, as it landed the Bears in the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma State won’t get a thank you for its efforts, but instead, the Cowboys will take on the Bears this week. When the schools last met, Oklahoma State defeated Baylor 24–14 behind the Cowboys who trailed Jaylen Warren’s two touchdowns. However, Baylor forced three interceptions in the loss, giving the Bears something to build on to participate in this game.

Players to watch: QB Gerry Bohanon (BAY), RB Abram Smith (BAY), WR Tyquan Thornton (BAY), LB Dillon Doyle (BAY), S Jalen Pitre (BAY), QB Spencer Sanders (OKST), RB Jaylen Warren (OKST), DB Kolby Harvey Peel (OKST)

PLAYOFF: 2021-22 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, TV Channel, Sites

SEC Championship | Georgia vs. Alabama (Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) | 4 p.m. | CBS

The top teams in the SEC will finally meet when Georgia takes on Alabama. Six of the last seven SEC championships have gone to one of the two schools.

This goes around, the Crimson Tide and the fifth highest scoring offense will try to become the first offense to achieve consistent success against Georgia’s historic defense. It’s a matchup to watch with a likely berth to the College Football Playoff at stake.

Players to watch: QB Stetson Bennett (UGA), RB Zamir White (UGA), DT Jordan Davis (UGA), LB Nakobe Dean (UGA), LB Nolan Smith (UGA), QB Bryce Young (ALA), WR Jameson Williams (ALA), LB Christian Harris (ALA) LB Will Anderson (ALA)

AAC Championship | Houston in Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ABC

The American Athletic Conference is a win in Cincinnati away from likely the first College Football Playoff conference participant. However, Houston would love to play spoiler and win his first AAC title since 2015. To do this, Houston’s offense, who averages 38.8 points per game, will have to find a way to score against Cincinnati’s top-3 scoring defense.

Players to watch: QB Clayton Tune (HOU), WR Nathaniel Dell (HOU), LB Donavan Mutin (HOU), QB Desmond Ridder (CIN), RB Jerome Ford (CIN), DE Myjai Sanders (CIN), CB Ahmad Gardner (CIN), CB Coby Bryant (CIN)

PLAY-OFFS: How Cincinnati Made it to the College Football Playoff

Big Ten Championship | Michigan vs. Iowa (Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN) | 8 p.m. | FOX

Michigan will face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship this year, marking the end of Ohio State’s four-year reign as champion. This comes after the Wolverines ended their losing streak against the Buckeyes last week. Still, Michigan has no time to celebrate its victory over its rival, with Iowa next; the Hawkeyes were the second-ranked team in the country at one point this season. With Michigan and Iowa having the eighth and ninth highest-scoring defenses, this game is going to be an old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest.

Players to watch: QB Cade McNamara (MICH), RB Hassan Haskins (MICH), RB Hassan Haskins (MICH), DL Aidan Hutchinson (MICH), LB David Ojabo (MICH), RB Tyler Goodson (Iowa), C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), DE Zach Van Valkenburg (Iowa)

GO BLUE: How Michigan Beats Ohio State for the First Time Since 2011

Big Questions About Championship Week at the Conference

Who will win a wide open Heisman race?

Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last week kept the Heisman race wide open with one week left for voters. With Buckeyes CJ Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson at home, they don’t have an extra week to boost their trophy resumes. The same goes for Michigan State bringing back Kenneth Walker III and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder are all given an extra week to change voters’ minds. Defensive players like Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and everyone else from Georgia’s acclaimed defense could also make a winning case for the award in a conference championship game.

There may also be a new candidate building on a performance in Week 13, such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Hassan Haskins. One thing is certain, the Heisman voters face a tough decision.

How will the New Year’s Six end?

While the College Football Playoff gets all the attention, the other New Year’s Six bowl games this week are also up for grabs. The ACC and Pac-12 champions are sure to grab New Year’s six spots this year, but teams with no conference championships to their name still have a shot at one of the prestigious games. Teams like Ole Miss and BYU are sitting at home this weekend in hopes that the results of the teams in front of them will be just right so they can get into a New Year’s Six game.

Is this the year a team gets into the Playoff with two losses?

If this week gets crazy, there may finally be a team with two losses in the College Football Playoff. If Georgia, Michigan and Baylor win, but Cincinnati and Alabama lose, it could turn into chaos. While a Notre Dame would likely jump into the top four from its current spot with one loss, one spot would remain open.

Which team would get the wink? In this scenario, Baylor could get the spot because it has a conference championship. Ohio State is arguing with its losses to the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions. After losing the No. 1 team, Alabama could also be alive.

The Playoff Committee can have their hands full with it. On the other hand, the conference championship week can keep things simple, with the higher-ranked teams winning.