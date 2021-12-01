When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? UK No. 1 celebrates Christmas in Middle East ahead of 2022 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu will sacrifice a family Christmas to properly prepare for the 2022 Australian Open.

The 19-year-old is playing her first Grand Slam tournament since she shocked the world by winning the US Open in New York.

Since that win, Raducanu has enjoyed varying degrees of success on the WTA Tour, winning just two out of five matches, a fair reflection of how much she is still a relative novice despite her remarkable rise.

And she will now try to fill the gaps between junior prodigy and grand slam title winner during a month-long preparatory camp, much of it in the Middle East.

Raducanu kicked off her pre-season fitness training Tuesday, featuring five-hour sessions and a little tennis racket sign, as she tries to add physical toughness to her arsenal ahead of her first full season on tour.

Her commitment to the cause will even extend to spending the holiday season away from home, with a training camp in Abu Dhabi to prioritize a couple of seven-hour flights back to the UK and the company of both her parents, although the teenager seems unfazed by the idea of ​​being away from her family.

I knew that playing tennis You’ll spend birthdays, you’ll spend Christmas and New Years not at home and I feel like it doesn’t matter to me, Raducanu said after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall.

I’m there to train, I’m there to get better and then I fly to Australia. The best thing for me is to stay in the Middle East instead of flying seven hours back and forth.

Raducanus next match Date : Thursday 16 December

: Thursday 16 December Time : Not before 4pm UK time

: Not before 4pm UK time Event : Mubadala World Tennis Championship

: Mubadala World Tennis Championship Event location: International Tennis Center, Abu Dhabi

So I feel like it’s not a sacrifice and hopefully maybe my mom or dad can come out, and one of my best friends lives in Dubai so I can just see her.

Aside from the plethora of options for warm weather training ahead of a trip to Melbourne, where January temperatures average around 26 degrees Celsius but can go much higher, Raducanu will also play her first game of the new season in Abu Dhabi. .

The US Open champion will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, a three-day exhibition tournament at the Zayed Sports City facility, where she will also be joined by the likes of Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.

The tournament, which will also welcome Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud, will feature no other women, a testament to the impact Raducanu has had on the game.

The UK No. 1 will then team up with new coach Torben Beltz in the Middle East for another 10 days before flying to Melbourne on Monday, December 27.

Her schedule also means she will most likely not be in the UK for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which she is favorite to win. A lifelong F1 fan, she says she has not prepared a speech and hopes Lewis Hamilton wins the gong, preferably as an eight-time world champion.

Im rooting for Lewis in the race, Raducanu added. He’s been such a great example to me in terms of helping me out and through these the next stages. Hes a real person to cool.

