Sports
When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? UK No. 1 celebrates Christmas in Middle East ahead of 2022 Australian Open
Emma Raducanu will sacrifice a family Christmas to properly prepare for the 2022 Australian Open.
The 19-year-old is playing her first Grand Slam tournament since she shocked the world by winning the US Open in New York.
Since that win, Raducanu has enjoyed varying degrees of success on the WTA Tour, winning just two out of five matches, a fair reflection of how much she is still a relative novice despite her remarkable rise.
And she will now try to fill the gaps between junior prodigy and grand slam title winner during a month-long preparatory camp, much of it in the Middle East.
Raducanu kicked off her pre-season fitness training Tuesday, featuring five-hour sessions and a little tennis racket sign, as she tries to add physical toughness to her arsenal ahead of her first full season on tour.
Her commitment to the cause will even extend to spending the holiday season away from home, with a training camp in Abu Dhabi to prioritize a couple of seven-hour flights back to the UK and the company of both her parents, although the teenager seems unfazed by the idea of being away from her family.
I knew that playing tennis You’ll spend birthdays, you’ll spend Christmas and New Years not at home and I feel like it doesn’t matter to me, Raducanu said after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall.
I’m there to train, I’m there to get better and then I fly to Australia. The best thing for me is to stay in the Middle East instead of flying seven hours back and forth.
Raducanus next match
- Date: Thursday 16 December
- Time: Not before 4pm UK time
- Event: Mubadala World Tennis Championship
- Event location: International Tennis Center, Abu Dhabi
So I feel like it’s not a sacrifice and hopefully maybe my mom or dad can come out, and one of my best friends lives in Dubai so I can just see her.
Aside from the plethora of options for warm weather training ahead of a trip to Melbourne, where January temperatures average around 26 degrees Celsius but can go much higher, Raducanu will also play her first game of the new season in Abu Dhabi. .
The US Open champion will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, a three-day exhibition tournament at the Zayed Sports City facility, where she will also be joined by the likes of Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.
The tournament, which will also welcome Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud, will feature no other women, a testament to the impact Raducanu has had on the game.
The UK No. 1 will then team up with new coach Torben Beltz in the Middle East for another 10 days before flying to Melbourne on Monday, December 27.
Her schedule also means she will most likely not be in the UK for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which she is favorite to win. A lifelong F1 fan, she says she has not prepared a speech and hopes Lewis Hamilton wins the gong, preferably as an eight-time world champion.
Im rooting for Lewis in the race, Raducanu added. He’s been such a great example to me in terms of helping me out and through these the next stages. Hes a real person to cool.
To follow I exercise on Facebook for more tennis news, interviews and features, or listen to the Love Tennis Podcast presented by ls James Gray op iTunes, Spotify or just search for Love Tennis wherever you get your podcasts from
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/tennis/emma-raducanu-when-next-match-schedule-abu-dhabi-christmas-2022-australian-open-1324016
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]