Ex-India captain Pritam Rani Siwach rooting for son at junior world hockey | Hockey

Pritam Rani Siwach boarded the Rajdhani Express on Tuesday and experienced all kinds of emotions. Fear, curiosity and eagerness engulfed the former India captain as she traveled to Bhubaneswar to watch India take on Belgium in the quarter-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.

Her restlessness was understandable. Her son Yashdeep, 20, would most likely play the most important game of his young career, which could have an impact on his future career. Pritam is not too concerned, however, because ‘hockey is in our DNA’.

It is indeed. One of the best strikers the country has produced. Pritams India’s career spanned 16 years, from her debut at the Indira Gandhi Gold Cup in 1991 to Olympic qualifiers in 2007. Her husband Kuldeep Siwach played for Railways and was previously selected for a camp in India as well. a back injury ended his career. Their daughter Kanika (16) plays for Haryana at the sub-junior level and has also competed in the Khelo India Youth Games.

It was inevitable. His parents are hockey players, we would always watch hockey at home, talk and discuss, so I think it was normal for our kids to pick up the sport too, said Pritam, who was part of the victorious team at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002 India’s only title, men or women, have won in the Gamesbeating England in their backyard.

Yashdeep watched me and my husband play and teach hockey as he accompanied us to our academy and picked up the game there. In addition, he is very competitive by nature. When he was younger, he challenged me to race him and said, Mom, I can beat you, says Pritam, who captained India to silver in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Yashdeep echoes his mother: Hockey is in my blood. I have always followed my mother’s example and wanted to emulate her achievements. The first time I ever visited a hockey field was with her. I started training with my mother as my first real coach, said the defender, who also has great admiration for former India captain Sardar Singh and current skipper Manpreet Singh.

Although he was also academically inclined, Yashdeep was fond of sports, dabbling in athletics, tennis, swimming, and horseback riding before taking up hockey in his mid-teens.

Yashdeep really started to enjoy the sport and that interest translated into impressive performances on the pitch, leading him to be selected for Haryana’s state team. His game quickly improved in a short span of time, and his 2017 junior performance was noticed by the scouts who selected him for the national camp in the center of Sports Authority of Indias (SAI) Bengaluru.

Soon the time came to make a crucial decision, for the teenager and the family to pursue a career in hockey or focus on studies. Studying and exercising together is difficult. We told him that if he wants to play, he will not be able to spend enough time on his studies as he will be in camps, state or national camps. He has still managed to continue his education, Pritam said of Yashdeep, who is pursuing Bachelor of Arts.

Participating in the rural setting was a new experience as he had never lived away from home. But the youngster saw it as an opportunity to learn from his teammates and from the senior team that trained at the same center. When my interest in the sport grew, I couldn’t look back. I kept a close eye on the seniors and spoke to some of them. It was an opportunity for me to learn quickly and improve my game, he said.

Yashdeep quickly became an integral part of the India foals, playing in almost all major tournaments, including the 2019 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where the team took silver.

Pritam has continued her coaching at her academy in Sonepat, which she started during her playing days in the early 2000s. The Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy educates about 200 underprivileged girls from the countryside, equips them and gives them hope for a future in the sport.

Her desire to serve the sport paid off with her divisions Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila Devi were selected in the Indian women’s team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where they took a historic fourth place.

The year got better when Pritam was awarded the Dronacharya Award for coaching excellence in November, making her one of the few to win the Arjuna Award as a player and the Dronacharya. But nothing could match her joy after her son was selected in the Indian Junior World Cup team.

Pritam, who reached the capital of Odisha on Tuesday evening, is optimistic. I’m going to watch my son play; very hopeful India will not only reach the semi-final but also the final. The first game was a shock (loss to France), which can happen to any big team, but the comeback was very good. The guys are performing well and getting back into the flow step by step, she said.