Ashes 2021: Perth Test match, Cricket Australias $17 million riddle after comments from Mark McGowan, Hobart, cricket news

Cricket Australia faces a multimillion-dollar dilemma after Western Australia confirmed it would not budge from its strict quarantine policy.

As the new Omicron variant threatens to wreak havoc, McGowan reiterated that all players and staff should undergo strict quarantine conditions for 14 days after arriving in Perth for the fifth test, scheduled for January 14.

“We’ve put in place very strict rules,” McGowan said Tuesday.

“So we said to them, ‘You have to quarantine for 14 days’. And that should apply to all the broadcasting staff, the cricket staff.

“They can’t just take wives and girlfriends — the same rules we’ve put in place for the AFL.

“It’s up to them whether they want to abide by those rules or not.”

McGowan previously claimed he was confident the final test would take place at Optus Stadium, but the chances of Perth hosting the monumental occasion are dwindling after his latest statement.

Christina Matthews, the chief executive of the Western Australian Cricket Association, said this week the prospect of Perth hosting the final Ashes Test had fallen from 97 percent to 50 percent.

According to News Corp, MCG stands as the minor favorite to host the fifth Test – possibly as a day-night contest – while Sydney, Hobart and Canberra are also candidates.

Last month Tasmania made an official offer to poach the fifth Test from Perth amid lingering concerns over player quarantine arrangements.

“I see the Western Australian government is doing a bit of scrambling at the moment and offering some sort of quarantine lite if they can have the test,” Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said in November.

“Even if they drop and change their rules to allow them to take the test, the border rules mean thousands still won’t be able to see the test live, where they could in Tasmania. I think we have a very strong case to push.”

While Hobart may be the most deserving candidate – Blundstone Arena hasn’t hosted a test match in over five years – CA’s desire for revenue in the era of Covid-19 could greatly influence the final decision.

According to The age, there could be a $17 million gap in the revenue that can be generated depending on the location chosen for the final test.

The report suggests that the MCG could generate up to $22 million for an Ashes Test, while a Hobart match would bring in about $5 million.

Earlier this week, MCC chief executive Stuart Fox told: 3AW radio that the curators had prepared a second pitch on the MCG deck.

“We’re never brash about these things because we’ve lost two grand finals and I don’t like seeing other states squeeze content, but we’re ready when we need to,” he said.

“If Cricket Australia accidentally called us and said ‘We need you to organize a second test’ we would be good to go.

“I’ve spoken to Nick Hockley and said there’s a reserve field if any of the states get into trouble with a border closure, we’ll be happy to help.”

Prime Minister Peter Gutwein claimed on Wednesday that Tasmania was the “best placed” state to host the fifth Ashes Test.

“The Tasmanian government has written to Mr Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, to share with both Australian and English cricketers how perfectly positioned our state is to host the Test match,” he said in a statement.

“The Western Australian government has made it clear that their borders will not be open by January 14 – the scheduled start date – which casts doubt on the venue of the 5th Ashes Test Match.

“Tasmania has a strong case for welcoming players, officials and traveling fans without any quarantine requirement or rule changes to the great game.

“Playing the game here would be England’s first time playing a Test match in Tasmania and the event would be another important step in the great cricket rivalry between our two countries.

“Delivering more elite sports content for Tasmanians to enjoy is a top priority for the Tasmanian Liberal Government – ​​not only because of the significant boost it gives our economy, but also because of the path it provides for our local sportsmen and women. “

Meanwhile, cricket journalist Peter Lalor suggested that Australian cricketers would be unwilling to re-isolate this summer, especially those who took part in the triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

“The players were rewarded for their World Cup win with two weeks of quarantine in Queensland, which didn’t sit well with them,” he said. SEN Mornings.

“They said if they came back to New South Wales or Victoria they would be free people. They only appeared yesterday.

“I’ve heard them say, ‘No more hours of quarantine. We’re just not doing it this summer.’

“A lot is piling up and the broadcasters don’t want to go there either. Even if Cricket Australia hasn’t made a decision yet, it will be made up to them.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler claimed family comfort was a high priority for the touring squad.

“Getting the families here was a big part of the initial negotiations, we want them to be able to travel with us,” he said.

“I’m sure if we can move between states, I don’t understand why the families in the bubble can’t move with us.”

The first test between Australia and England starts on Wednesday 8 December in the Gabba.

— with Alex Conrad, NCA NewsWire