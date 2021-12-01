College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan is #2, Cincinnati is #4 in New Top 25

The fifth and penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, with Georgia remaining the No. 1 team in the nation. However, the next team in the rankings was a new team, with Michigan moving up to the No. 2 spot after a solid loss to Ohio State in The Game during Rivalry Week. It’s the Wolverines’ first trip to the top four since late in the 2018 season; however, UM did not make the last GVB field that year.

Alabama and Cincinnati took the last two places in a weekend of championship games at the conference. The Bearcats, at 12-0 with two Power Five wins, remain the first Group of Five program to be placed among the top four in the CFP rankings. Cincinnati has made history all season as the highest-ranked Group of Five program in the process, but now has a legitimate shot at making it to the playoffs. Whether that will work depends on the Cougars beating Houston in the AAC Championship Game and hoping Georgia beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

It’s also possible that Cincinnati could jump into the top four by the state of Oklahoma. Outside of the current top four, the only other teams with a realistic chance of finishing between those fields are the Cowboys (vs. Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game) and Notre Dame, which has no league title game to play and just lost to coach Monday. Brian Kelly of LSU. With Oklahoma State facing a top-10 opponent on Saturday, there could be enough momentum to outpace Cincinnati if both teams win.

No team in CFP history that has been out of the top seven at this late point in the season has moved to the field of four teams after the conference title games. The No. 7 team has progressed to the top four twice: Oklahoma in 2017, Georgia in 2019. Also, no team has progressed to the playoff with two losses.

College Football Playoff Ranking, November 30

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Oklahoma State (11-1) Our Lady (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2) State of Michigan (10-2) BYU (10-2) Iowa (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) Pittsburgh (10-2) Wake Forest (10-2) Utah (9-3) NC State (9-3) State of San Diego (11-1) Clemson (9-3) Houston (11-1) Arkansas (8-4) Kentucky (9-3) Louisiana (11-1) Texas A&M (8-4)

Notre Dame, now coachless, was jumped by Oklahoma State this week for the No. 5 spot in the CFP rankings, but the fact that Kelly had left the ship played no part in that decision. The Cowboys took their second win of the season against a top 10 team when they defeated Oklahoma. With Wisconsin losing to Minnesota and disappearing from the rankings completely, the Fighting Irish no longer have a win over a team in the current top 25. Their two best wins came against the Badgers and Purdue. Those are probably top 30 teams, but the committee doesn’t get past 25.

That could be a problem for Notre Dame’s chances of making it into the top four next week, but it needed a lot of help anyway.

This week’s rankings will have more influence on which teams participate in the New Year’s Six bowl games than the CFP itself. That’s because a pecking order has now been established for teams not playing this weekend. Notre Dame is guaranteed a spot in the New Year’s Six, as are No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Ole Miss.

No. 11 Michigan State and No. 12 BYU are bubble teams — borrowing a term from basketball — for a spot in the New Year’s Six. Their two teams, and three of the four directly behind them, are all playing this weekend.

Please note that while the New Year’s Six games require twelve teams, it will not necessarily be the top 12 teams due to the CFP and automatic qualifiers. No. 15 Pittsburgh and No. 16 Wake Forest play for the ACC Championship, with the winner automatically qualifying for a New Year’s Six regardless of final ranking.

And here’s something else to think about: If Cincinnati loses, it could potentially stay high enough in the rankings to qualify for a spot in the New Year’s Six as a big team. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, likely Houston in this scenario, also automatically qualifies.

Tune in Wednesday for a more detailed breakdown of the path to the College Football Playoff for the teams that still qualify based on their current status and remaining winning potential.