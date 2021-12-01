UMD Men’s Hockey: Three Bulldogs Named to Preliminary Squad for US World Junior Championship





Edmonton and Red Deer will host this year’s World Juniors from December 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. But first, Team USA will gather at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, from Sunday, December 12 to begin the final selection process. roster of 25 players in the US. The training camp will be a homecoming for James, who is from Plymouth and grew up playing AAA hockey in the metro area of ​​Detroit. James, one of two skaters not yet entered but still eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, has had a strong first half of his freshman year with the Bulldogs, with a line that includes junior wing Quinn Olson and sophomore wing Blake Biondi includes. James has two goals and four assists in 13 games. Kaiser and Kelley are among a fraught group of 10 defenders, including NCHC rivals Sean Behrens of Denver and Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven of North Dakota, with both Sanderson and Kleven competing in the 2021 World Junior Championship with Team USA. Kaiser, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has a goal and five assists in 12 games this season, while Kelley of Maple Grove, Minnesota has provided four assists. All three will report back to training camp in Plymouth after the Bulldogs’ NCHC series with Denver on December 10-11 at Amsoil Arena. If they were selected for the U.S. national junior team’s final roster, they would miss the Bulldogs’ home-to-house series over New Year’s weekend with the state of Minnesota.

