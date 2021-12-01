Bringing the world to the table

Fan Zhendong of China celebrates after defeating Truls Moregard in the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis Championships final on Monday in Houston, Texas. [Photo/Agencies]



With four of the five gold medals offered this past week at the World Table Tennis Championship finals in Houston, Texas, Team China reaffirmed its elite-level dominance of the sport.

However, instead of focusing on the performance of the national team, Liu Guoliang, chairman of the China Table Tennis Association (CTTA), is more encouraged by the bigger picture of the sport’s global development and growth.

“Table tennis doesn’t just belong to China, it belongs to the whole world. Chinese table tennis can only grow if table tennis develops globally,” said Liu, who was elected executive vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) last week. ).

“In recent years, table tennis communities around the world have had more and more communication and collaboration. I have also developed a new understanding of the sport’s global reach.

“I used to just think about how to build a top international board and how to create the world’s best team. But when I started working at the ITTF, I realized it’s more than just one team. Instead of this it concerns the development of the 227 member associations.”

Liu, who was appointed chairman of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Council in June 2020, pledged that the ITTF and WTT will work towards their goal of promoting table tennis around the world.

“I want to make table tennis one of the top sports in the world. And Chinese table tennis, which is at the top of the world table tennis, will have much more room to grow,” added Liu.

As part of the effort to increase the global appeal of table tennis, top paddlers from China and the US teamed up to compete in mixed doubles at the world championships. China’s Lin Gaoyuan teamed up with United States’ Lily Zhang to win bronze.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha pose for a selfie after winning the mixed doubles. [Photo/Agencies]



“This is the first time we’ve joined and we’ve barely had any preparation. So a bronze medal is really not easy for us. Lily is a very strong team-mate and she put in some great performances,” said Lin.

“She plays bold when it comes to the most important points. She also studies psychology, so I asked her a lot of questions about that. She made great shots at crucial moments. She is the kind of player who is more decisive in critical moments.” I should learn from her.”

The mixed doubles initiative marked the 50th anniversary of table tennis diplomacy between the two countries. In April 1971, members of an American table tennis delegation visited China to play exhibition matches. The trip paved the way for the restoration of Sino-US relations, which had been suspended for 22 years. Touted as one of the greatest diplomatic breakthroughs of the time, the event came to be known as Ping-Pong Diplomacy.

Emerging Rivals

While China’s four gold medals in Houston reaffirmed its status as the sport’s No. 1 powerhouse, the achievements of some rapidly emerging foreign talents served as a warning to the country’s all-conquering rowers.

Chinese pairs failed to reach the men’s doubles final, where Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson took home the first Swedish world title in the discipline since 1991 on Monday.

And there was more joy for the Swedes in the men’s singles, with Truls Moregard, the world number 77 in the world, making a stunning run to the final, where he was defeated by China’s Fan Zhendong.

Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha wear cowboy hats as they pose for photos with their women’s doubles trophy. [Photo/Agencies]



Japanese stars, including teenage sensation Tomokazu Harimoto, also caused a lot of trouble for Team China in singles and doubles.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but I’m happy to have reached the final. But Fan is the number 1 in the world for a reason and it was a tough game,” said Moregard.

“I’m just looking forward to going home and celebrating my silver medal with my friends and family. I don’t think I lost the gold, but I won the silver.”

CTTA President Liu praised the strong performance of the foreign opponents as healthy competition for Team China.

“It doesn’t matter how strong Team China has been, looking back on our history there were ups and downs. We could have six to eight years of dominance, and then there would be some downturn. This is normal,” said Liu.

“From 2005 to now, the Chinese men’s team has been the dominant force. But with more pressure from the foreign players, there will be more and more promising talents around the world. Another downturn could come for us and we are ready to head to offer it.

“More important is how to face such a challenge. That requires us to strengthen our youth academy and our talent production system. Team China has many excellent players, including those who have come to fame very quickly and those who have worked hard and fought for their breakthroughs They are all great examples for the next generation of Chinese players.”

Wang Manyu from China reacts after beating compatriot Sun Yingsha in the women’s singles final. [Photo/Agencies]



In the women’s singles, Chinese rowers took all four places in the semifinals, before Wang Manyu outclassed compatriot Sun Yingsha to win gold on Monday. One of China’s brightest young stars, 21-year-old Sun won gold in women’s doubles with Wang Manyu and mixed gold in doubles with Wang Chuqin.

Team China also took home four out of five gold medals at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

“With Tokyo 2020 behind us, our sights are now on the Paris Games and all our preparations are for the next Olympics. Of course we want to get the best possible result at the World Championships, but more importantly, we want our players to learn and grow from the experience here,” said Liu.

“From the Tokyo Olympics, we can see the growth of our young female players. This is a great sign that younger players are ready to take over the national duties of the veterans. And in the men’s team, veteran Ma Long is still very competitive .

“So during these world championships, we have formed a brand new team to take on the challenge of the rest of the top players in the world. This is still a very young team, but we will continue to build it and provide them with more platforms to shine and grow.”