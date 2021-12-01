Sources — Daniel Jones a question mark for New York Giants due to neck injury





EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Jones was dealt a hard blow on the second game of Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished the game, completing 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Mike Glennon will probably start in Miami if Jones can’t play. It would be his first start of the season; he saw key action as a backup in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

1 Related The Giants also pulled Jake Fromm from the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Tuesday as insurance behind Glennon and Brian Lewerke. Jones, 24, has completed 63.4% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He currently ranks 25th in the NFL with a QBR of 40.9. The Giants (4-7) have won three of their last five games. After a slow start to the season, they would have to drive a long way to get into the playoffs. And that will be difficult without their starting quarterback. Glennon, 31, went 16-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Cowboys. He last won a game as a starter in the 2017 season with the Chicago Bears. Jones was hurt when he ran the zone read against the Eagles in the first quarter. He held the ball and went to the left hashmarks, where he slid on his behind, but head first. Two Eagles defenders hit him near the head and neck area as they dove to make the tackle. This is the third straight year that Jones has suffered a late-season injury. He suffered a high ankle sprain in 2019 as a rookie, injured his hamstring late last year and now the neck could force him to miss more time. New York’s next two games are underway against the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network was the first to report on Jones’ injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32756782/sources-daniel-jones-question-mark-new-york-giants-due-neck-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos