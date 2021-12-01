Stuart Broad vs David Warner, Australia vs England, cricket news, Michael Clarke

Stuart Broad sacked David Warner seven times within the span of 104 balls in an ultimate Ashes domination in 2019.

However, Warner is back in his own backyard this time and has issued a dire warning to 35-year-old Pom by former Australian skipper Michael Clarke.

Broad is set to renew his fierce rivalry with Warne, who managed just 61 runs at an average of 9.50 during the 2019 Ashes.

England’s Seamer decided to throw the wicket to Warner, and that decision turned out to be a masterstroke and Warners’ downfall.

However, Warner is another prospect down under and after taking the Player of the Tournament honors at the T20 World Cup, he will be more confident than ever in earning them back.

That poses problems for Broad, Clarke says.

He has two practice matches, Clarke said on The big sports breakfast.

He has the Gabba and then the day-nighter in Adelaide to either work over David Warner or his back will hurt from bowling so many overs.

I’m telling you, if Davey gets a start in this first test match, if the conditions are right to hit at the Gabba, he will be the leading points scorer. He will smoke this attack in England. No Jofra Archer. He will destroy them under Australian conditions.

He is confident back, played well in the World Cup and has that support back.

Broad himself also said so during a conversation with Fox Cricket earlier last month, admitting he is wary of the threat Warner will pose.

I am well aware that the challenge of bowling to David Warner with the Kookaburra in Australia is very different from ? [bowling] in England with the Dukes, he said at the time.

What pleased me in 2019, I did a lot of research for the series, he was someone I always thought I was never right and he was someone we as a team were very wary of because he can take the game away from you.

We came up with this plan of bowling a little fuller, bowling at the stumps and if you miss, miss leg-side because if you miss offside, he’ll hit you for four.

But I am well aware that I have to be very focused for this Ashes series in circumstances where [it is] harder to bowl a fuller length.

Broads bowling partner James Anderson said the key was getting on top of Warner early, but Clarke warns that won’t be easy.

They need it to be cloudy and moving at the Gabba and get Davey early, Clarke said.

But again, in the second innings, regardless of the circumstances like Day 1, Day 2, the wicket will dry out. It will be better for hitting.

If Davey comes out on top, I think Broad will be in big trouble. Hell go around the wicket, hell use similar tactics, maybe they should change their fields a bit and Broad has experience, he’s been to Australia.

Momentum, confidence, the right length at the start with that new ball is so important to get Warner out. If you don’t, one thing I know about Davey in this country is that he can score big hundreds.