Pitt leads 12 on All-ACC football teams





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC football teams announced Tuesday. The Panthers filled a total of 12 places in the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees. Each of the conference’s 14 teams earned at least three All-ACC team selections, which were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches. Three points were awarded for each vote of the first team, two points for each vote of the second team and one point for each selection of the third team. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida’s senior defensive end who leads the ACC and is number 6 nationally in quarterback sacks with 12, led the vote with 189 total points. Three players from the All-ACC first-team offensive unit eclipsed the 180-point mark, led by Syracuse trailing Sean Tucker (187), Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison (186) and Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (181). Tucker leads the ACC and is ranked fourth nationally with 1,496 rushing yards. Addison leads the country with 17 touchdown catches. Pickett has thrown a Pitt record 40 touchdown passes and is one TD pass away from Clemson’s Deshaun Watson’s one-season ACC record over a 15-game span in 2016. Pickett and Tucker are joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Duke leading Mataeo Durant (1,241 rushing yards). North Carolina’s Josh Downs (a record 98 receptions), Wake Forests AT Perry (a school single-season record 13 touchdown catches) and Virginias Dontayvion Wicks (nine touchdown catches) round out the first-team wide reception corps. Georgia Techs Jahmyr Gibbs, whose 150.4 all-purpose yards per game ranks third nationally, earned roster as first-team all-purpose bac, second-team specialist and third-team running back. Virginia’s Jelani Woods (44 receptions, eight TDs) is the tight end of the first team. The first team offense is a standout unit with NC State’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Ikem Ekwonu and Wake Forest’s Jim Tatum Award winner Zach Tom at the tackle slots. Boston College put two veterans in front of the guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom, and Louisville’s Caleb Chandler earned the other first-team offensive guard position. Wake Forests Nick Sciba, who ranks fourth on the ACCs all-time scoring list, holds the first-team placekicker spot and is joined on special teams by punter Trenton Gill’s NC State tandem (45.0 yards per point ) and return specialist Zonovan Knight (two 100-yard kickoff returns this season). Florida States Johnson is joined on the defensive front of the All-ACC first team by Florida State co-defense end Cody Roscoe and a trio of defensive tackles (due to the tie) in Pitts Calijah Kancey, NC States Corey Durden and Clemsons Tyler Davy . With Davis joined by linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth, Clemson led all schools with four first-team defensive selections. NC State boasted three with Durden joined by linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle. Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones and Florida State Safety Jammer Robinson round out the All-ACC first-team defensive unit. 2021 All-ACC Football Teams

Attack in the first team QB – Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181

RB – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187

RB – Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154

WR – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186

WR – Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161

WR – Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)

WR – AT Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)

TE – Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126

OT – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170

OT – Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156

EN – Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86 Defense of the first team DE – Jermaine Johnson II, State of Florida, 189

DE – Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112

DT – Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133

DT – Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)

LB – Drake Thomas, NC State, 148

LB – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134

LB – James Skalski, Clemson, 128

CB – Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110

CB – Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105

S – Jammie Robinson, State of Florida, 106

S – Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92 Special teams of the first team PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183

P – Trenton Gill, NC State, 142

SP – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146 Second Team Violation QB – Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80

RB – Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120

RB – Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86

WR – Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126

WR – Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110

WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91

TE – Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80

AP – Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77

OT – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94

OT – Carter Warren, Pitt, 69

OG – Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62

OG – DJ Scaife, Miami, 56

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62 Defense of the second team DE – Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108

DE – Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98

DT – Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72

DT – Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69

LB – Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92

LB – Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84

LB – Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)

CB – Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76

CB – Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)

S – Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76

S – Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68 Special teams of the second team PK – BT Potter, Clemson, 87

P – Lou Hedley, Miami, 98

SP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112 Third Team Violation QB – Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68

RB – Jashaun Corbin, State of Florida, 62

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54

WR – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77

WR – Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37

WR – Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

TE – Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72

AP – Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68

OT – Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44

OG – Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53

OG – Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53

C – Grant Gibson, NC State, 53 Defense of the third team DE – Keir Thomas, State of Florida, 53

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60

DT – DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51

LB – Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45

LB – Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40

LB – Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39

CB – Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58

CB – Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40

S – Cam’Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61

S – Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58 Special teams of the third team PK – Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55

P – Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83

SP – Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, age 57 Honorable Mention QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19

QB – Devin Leary, NC State, 18

RB – Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45

RB – Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31

WR – Jake Bobo, Duke, 32

WR – Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25

TE – Trae Barry, Boston College, 25

TE – Davis Allen, Clemson, 22

TE – Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18

TE – Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16

AP – Will Shipley, Clemson, 41

AP – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38

OT – Zion Nelson, Miami, 41

OT – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37

OT – Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27

OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25

OT – Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22

OT – Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15

OG – Will Putnam, Clemson, 45

OG – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42

OG – Dillan Gibbons, Florida, 41

EN – Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37

OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30

OG – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28

OG – Jacob Monk, Duke, 24

OG – Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23

OG – Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21

C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43

C – Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41

C – Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38

C – Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20

C – Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19

C – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17

DE – Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49

DE – Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23

DE – Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22

DE – Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DT – Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50

DT – Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48

DT – Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41

DT – Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36

DT – Josh Black, Syracuse, 32

DT – Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15

LB – Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38

LB – Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37

LB – Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35

LB – Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32

LB – CJ Avery, Louisville, 31

LB – Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18

LB – Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16

LB – John Petrishen, Pitt, 15

CB – Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39

CB – Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38

CB – Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38

CB – Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35

CB – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34

CB – Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23

CB – Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22

CB – Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20

S – Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52

S – Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43

S – Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42

S – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39

S – Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37

S – Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31

S – Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23

S-Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23

S – James Williams, Miami, 17

PK – Andy Borregales, Miami, 27

P – Will Spiers, Clemson, 22

SP – Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43

SP – Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26

