Cowgirl Tennis Announces Relationship Formation With Tecnifibre





STILL WATER Oklahoma State’s women’s tennis program and Tecnifibre announced the details of their new partnership on Monday. “The cowgirls are delighted to have this great partnership with Tecnifibre”, OSU . head coach Chris Young said. “What they’re doing for college tennis is amazing and we’re excited to be a part of that. World-class equipment helps, but Erik Kortland from Tecnifibre coming to Stillwater and bringing his racket and string experience and expertise is what makes this partnership is so special. Our program is better for it and we are ready to compete this season.” Tecnifibre has been supporting players for over 40 years, starting from a simple premise: every player is unique and playing with the right equipment is a key factor in maximizing each player’s potential. The brand has built on its innovations in strings to extend its expertise to rackets, balls, textiles and stringing machines. Since 2017, Tecnfibre has been integrated with the Lacoste Group, enabling immediate strengthening of both brands by leveraging the synergies they share in tennis. Today, Tecnifibre is a partner of some of the biggest professional events around the world and also has some of the world’s top brand ambassadors such as Grand Slam winning players Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek. “It’s no secret that our team at Tecnifibre loves college tennis,” said Philippe Oudshoorn, National Sports Marketing Manager at Techfire. “Coach Young and the Cowgirls are an elite team with some of the best fans in college tennis and a world-class facility. In addition, they are great partners who are committed to working with Tecnifibre to unleash their full potential. We are delighted to announce this cooperation in the coming years.” The company has invested in college tennis and aims to play a role in taking collegiate tennis to the next level.

