Sports
Davis Cup vandalized says Todd Woodbridge, ITF bosses had to resign, Novak Djokovic criticized by Sam Groth
Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes the Davis Cup organizers have destroyed the beloved competition, which could disappear within five years.
And an Australian Davis Cup fan says Novak Djokovic and players like him are responsible for the money-driven call to move the event to the Middle East.
Instead of the previous home-and-away format, which drew partisan crowds, the event has moved to Europe and will soon move to Abu Dhabi following a 25-year $3 billion deal between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos.
Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial >
But moving the event to December came in for real criticism from Woodbridge, wondering if the sport’s big names would really show up during what is believed to be a quiet period for tennis.
Which sane player will go to Abu Dhabi and release himself for two weeks before starting the new season? Woodbridge said at 2GB.
There will be no low season, there will be no time to prepare.
The people who are making these decisions really need to look at themselves, because I don’t think this event will be with us in five years.
He added: Should (the ITF managers) still be there? That is the question.
I think if you’ve ruined the most historic competition in the game, you should probably step down and move on.
Meanwhile, Sam Groth claimed it was players like Novak Djokovic who would attend the event in December, making it viable.
Djokovic defended the decision to move the Davis Cup to a neutral venue.
There is a lot of interest in bringing Davis Cup or any other major tennis league or sports competition to the Middle East, he said.
They are economically very strong and can finance the great demands you place on the organization of such an important event.
Now the question is whether you follow the money, as it were, whether you follow the tradition, or whether you find a balance between the two.
That is always the big question in everyone’s head. Of course there are many differences. Somehow people think I’m somewhere in between.
Groth said on 2GB: I’ll tell you exactly the type of player who will show up at a 14-day event in Abu Dhabi. It’s the players currently defending the event that I’m sure are getting back payments in support of what’s now called the Davis Cup Rakuten final.
This is not the Davis Cup. The ones that will appear are exactly like Novak Djokovic, in my opinion, who spoke and refuted Lleyton’s comments… I don’t have any facts on this, but… this group obviously spends a lot of money and they have some big financiers in Abu Dhabi .
For a man who wants fewer tournaments all year round, a shorter season, to support something that plays until mid-December is very contradictory.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/tennis-news-2021-davis-cup-wrecked-says-todd-woodbridge-itf-bosses-told-to-resign-novak-djokovic-criticised-by-sam-groth/news-story/8210ded0919bee34e0dbf6309faaae78
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]