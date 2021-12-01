Davis Cup vandalized says Todd Woodbridge, ITF bosses had to resign, Novak Djokovic criticized by Sam Groth

Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes the Davis Cup organizers have destroyed the beloved competition, which could disappear within five years.

And an Australian Davis Cup fan says Novak Djokovic and players like him are responsible for the money-driven call to move the event to the Middle East.

Instead of the previous home-and-away format, which drew partisan crowds, the event has moved to Europe and will soon move to Abu Dhabi following a 25-year $3 billion deal between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos.

But moving the event to December came in for real criticism from Woodbridge, wondering if the sport’s big names would really show up during what is believed to be a quiet period for tennis.

Which sane player will go to Abu Dhabi and release himself for two weeks before starting the new season? Woodbridge said at 2GB.

There will be no low season, there will be no time to prepare.

The people who are making these decisions really need to look at themselves, because I don’t think this event will be with us in five years.

He added: Should (the ITF managers) still be there? That is the question.

I think if you’ve ruined the most historic competition in the game, you should probably step down and move on.

Meanwhile, Sam Groth claimed it was players like Novak Djokovic who would attend the event in December, making it viable.

Djokovic defended the decision to move the Davis Cup to a neutral venue.

There is a lot of interest in bringing Davis Cup or any other major tennis league or sports competition to the Middle East, he said.

They are economically very strong and can finance the great demands you place on the organization of such an important event.

Now the question is whether you follow the money, as it were, whether you follow the tradition, or whether you find a balance between the two.

That is always the big question in everyone’s head. Of course there are many differences. Somehow people think I’m somewhere in between.

Groth said on 2GB: I’ll tell you exactly the type of player who will show up at a 14-day event in Abu Dhabi. It’s the players currently defending the event that I’m sure are getting back payments in support of what’s now called the Davis Cup Rakuten final.

This is not the Davis Cup. The ones that will appear are exactly like Novak Djokovic, in my opinion, who spoke and refuted Lleyton’s comments… I don’t have any facts on this, but… this group obviously spends a lot of money and they have some big financiers in Abu Dhabi .

For a man who wants fewer tournaments all year round, a shorter season, to support something that plays until mid-December is very contradictory.