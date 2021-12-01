The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2021 Field Hockey All-Area Teams – PA Prep Live

The Gwynedd Mercy field hockey team reached its first PIAA championship game since 1996 and the Monarchs ran the 2A Finals in which they won the District 1-2A title, earning them an area best three player at the 2021 The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Field All-Area First Team.

The all-area first team is led by Gwynedd Mercy’s Player of the Year Alaina McVeigh. The senior Duke commit has been an offensive force this season, setting a school record of 71 goals and also handing out 25 assists as GMA went 20-3-1. At McVeigh, fellow monarchs are Sydney Mandato and goalkeeper Lilly Sweeney, both juniors.

Mandato, who scored twice in the state quarterfinals, won over Palmyra and McVeigh and was part of a GMA strike that netted a total of 164 goals in 24 games. Meanwhile, Sweeney helped the Monarchs concede just 1.3 goals per game.

I think Sydney Mandato, she also had a great season and she scored a lot of goals, said McVeigh. I have the feeling that she and I have been able to find each other a lot. So many were scored, like me against her or she against me.

PIAA Class 3A tournament qualifiers Souderton and Methacton each had two rosters for all-area first-team senior Lauren Kenah and junior Ang Borisow for the SOL Colonial Division champion Indians, while defenders senior Kristen Riddell and junior Elise DeWan made the team from Methacton, which reached the national quarterfinals.

Alaina McVeigh, Sr., Midfield, Gwynedd Mercy >> The 2021 Player of the Year, McVeigh broke her own school record for goals in a season (43) by scoring 71 times 16 in the postseason as GMA won the District 1-2A title and reached the state finals. The Duke commit also racked up 25 assists.

Sydney Mandato, Jr., Forward, Gwynedd Mercy >> The Penn commit was another talented player in the Monarchs’ offensive attack, scoring 164 goals in 24 games (6.8 per game). Mandato had 11 goals in the district and PIAA playoffs, including both goals, as GMA defeated defending state 2A champion Palmyra 2-1 in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Lauren Kenah, Sr., Forward, Souderton >> Kenah’s 28 goals and 17 assists helped Souderton finish 20-3-0, claim the SOL Colonial Division title with a perfect 16-0-0 and qualify for the PIAA-3A for the third time in four seasons -tournament. The three-time All-SOL roster (first team Colonial for the past two years) attends college at the University of Virginia.

Ang Borisow, Jr., Midfield, Souderton >> Junior earned All-SOL Colonial Division honors for the second consecutive season. The defensive midfield scored seven goals, provided 12 assists and helped the Indians to 11 shutouts during the regular season, including seven in a row.

Elise DeWan, Jr., Defense, Methactone >> DeWan, a first-team pick in the All-PAC Liberty Division, was a key player in a Methacton defense who gave up 1.2 goals per game as the Warriors finished 18-7, taking first place in the PAC Liberty and reached the District 1-3A semifinals and made the PIAA-3A quarterfinals.

Kristen Riddell, Sr., Defense, Methactone >> The senior All-PAC Liberty Division first team roster helped anchor a Warriors defense that recorded eight shutouts, including a 3-0 first-round victory over Hazleton of the PIAA-3A tournament.

Olivia Zaskoda, Jr., Midfield, Mennonite >> The Co-MVP of the Bicentennial Athletic League led the Pioneers in goals with 22, including the first in Docks 2-0 win over Archbishop Wood in the PIAA-1A first round. Zaskoda also finished with 13 assists in earning All-BAL first-team after being a second-team pick as a sophomore.

Maddie Waldspurger, Sr., Midfield, North Penn >> Waldspurger earned her third consecutive SOL all-league first-team selection, the last two in the SOL Colonial Division as Saint Francis University held North Penn’s lead in assists (21) and second in goals (17) as the Knights 13-6 – 1 and reached the second round of District 1-3A.

Brynne Miller, Senior, Midfield, Wissahickon >> Rider University member Miller was named to the All SOL Liberty Division first team for the second consecutive season. She was also the runner-up in the All-SOL American Conference as a sophomore when she scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists for a Trojans side remaining undefeated in winning the SOL Liberty, finishing 18-4-0.

Sienna Golden, So., Forward, Archbishop Carroll >> The Philadelphia Catholic League first-team roster brought Carroll up to speed in both goals (30) and assists (17) as the Patriots won the PCL and District 12-2A titles and advanced to the State 2A quarterfinals.

Lilly Sweeney, Jr., goalkeeper, Gwynedd Mercy >> Junior cageminder teamed up with a GMA defense who booked six shutouts two in the District 1-2A playoffs and conceded 1.3 goals per game in 24 games. Made nine saves in the PIAA-2A Final against Twin Valley and also stopped six shots in the victory over Villa Maria in the District 1-2A Final.

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2021 All-Area Field Hockey

first team

Sienna Golden, So., Forward, Archbishop Carroll

Lauren Kenah, Senior, Forward, Souderton

Sydney Mandato, Jr., Forward, Gwynedd Mercy

Ang Borisow, Jr., Midfield, Souderton

Alaina McVeigh, Sr., Midfield, Gwynedd Mercy

Brynne Miller, Senior, Midfield, Wissahickon

Maddie Waldspurger, Sr., Midfield, North Penn

Olivia Zaskoda, Jr., Midfield, Mennonite

Elise DeWan, Jr., Defense Methactone

Kristen Riddell Sr., Defense, Methacton

Lilly Sweeney, Jr., Goalkeeper, Gwynedd Mercy

second team

Audrey Beck, Jr., Forward, Gwynedd Mercy

Celeste Derstine, Jr., Forward, Dock Mennonite

Ella Hummel, Jr., Forward, Wissahickon

Riley ODonnell, So., Forward, North Penn

Hailey Copestick, Sr., Midfield/Attacker, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Caitlin McConaghy, Jr., Midfield Archbishop Carroll

Claire McMichael, Jr., Midfield, Germantown Academy

Elena Snodgrass, Senior, Midfield, Methacton

Ashley Paturzo, So., Defence, Souderton

Julia Schools, Sr., Defense, Wissahickon

Abigail Kearney, Sr., Goalkeeper, Archbishop Wood

Honorable Mention

Abington: Devan DiMaria, Olivia Dougherty, Tara Hughes, Camryn Stewart.

Archbishop Carroll: Reilly McMenamin (GK), Grace O’Neill, Courtland Schumacher, Beth Wineberg.

Archbishop Wood: Adeline Gori, Bridget Lalli.

Central Bucks West: Bella Aulisio, Lily Cosner.

Cheltenham: Katherine Urban.

Dock Mennonite: Haley Harper (GK), Ainsley Moyer.

Germantown Academy: Gracen Brant, Sydney Cameron, Hadley Harbert

Gwynedd Mercy: Caroline Caputo, Ava Huntley.

Hatboro Horsham: Raven Hiller.

Lansdale Catholic: Anna Cusumano, Kayla Mullen.

Lower Moreland: Meredith Lutter, Liz Neeld

Methactone: Gaby DiPrinzio (GK), Madison Noh, Jessica Serafin.

Mount St Joseph: Katie Convey, Campbell Donovan, Devon Lasky, Ashley Timby.

Norristown: Ayana Lyons-Perry.

North Penn: Bay Detweiler, Erin O’Donnell, Kerry O’Donnell.

Pennridge: Maia Machado (GK), Brynn Wenger.

Plymouth Whitemarsh: Carly McGee, Jules Tulio.

Pope John Paul II: Marissa Memmo, Cate Mink, Kelly Pires.

Souderton: Tegan Farina (GK), Reiley Knize, Ava Jones,

Springfield (Montco): Annie Coll, Hailey Lesniak, Erin Roy (GK), Emma Yoder.

Above Dublin: Avery Lennon, Erin Muth.

Above Merion: Ashley Evitts, Rylie McGrath.

Upper Moreland: Cayden Wiest.

William Tennent: Lindsay Bean.

Wissahickon: Caroline Kirkpatrick, Sophia Havrilla, Kate Lovensheimer.