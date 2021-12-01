Time is money. It is also essential. You can have a good time. Or a bad time. It can be a short, long or flat circle. It’s a construction, or it’s the all, the end.

However you look at it, it’s running out during the regular fantasy season. Even in The Biggest Season Ever (!!!), you only have a few weeks until the fantasy playoffs begin. That means all your lineup decisions have even more meaning. If you’re wrong, it might be “see you next year”.

Look at it on the bright side. If you mess this up, you can enjoy weeks 15-18 in peace. You know, if you like that sort of thing.

Anyway, here are some sleepers.

Derek Carr is Schrdinger’s fantasy quarterback. He started the season on fire, then stumbled through weeks 4 and 5 to get warm again. And so forth. Now the hot lights are on in Carr’s fantasy donut shop after a 21-point performance against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. The next client is a Washington Football Team defense that this season is allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and just turned in nearly 20 fantasy points to a formerly struggling Russell Wilson. It’s been a tough schedule for the Raiders quarterback, but this weak spot in the slate feels advantageous.

If you want to add some spice to your DFS setup this week, try a sniff Taylor Heinicke. A quarterback averaging less than 15.5 points over his last four games could be a tough sell in a seasonal league. But he may have more appeal in daily formats, especially this week against the Raiders. Vegas’ defenses have been busted lately with grabbing interceptions with no picks since Week 6. That’s good news for a quarterback who’s taken care of the ball lately. Heinicke has thrown five touchdowns in the past three weeks with just one interception. Avoiding those negative plays goes a long way toward decent fantasy production.

Can Alexander Mattison be considered a real sleeper if he tops the waiver in week 13? Of course why not? If that term doesn’t sit well with you, let’s just call it friendly advice. Mattison was available in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues when the week started — a number that should shrink significantly by the end of the week. Despite Mike Zimmer’s statement that Dalvin Cook is day to day, the reality looks very different. Mattison hopes to get a lot of work while Cook rehabilitates his shoulder injuries. That starts this week with a match-up against a Lions defense that has a lot of effort and few results. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where you don’t start with Mattison this week.

Mention Myles Gaskin here it feels like chasing points, although i promise it isn’t. Gaskins’ prospects are based on his matchups all season. That’s why his two-touchdown performance against the Panthers surprised so many of us. (It’s worth noting, though, that he won less than 60 yards last week.) This week, he has a much more slumping friendly opponent in the Giants. Big Blue has the NFL’s 26th-ranked run defense. They are notched by running back on the ground (seventh-most rushing yards allowed for RBs) and in the air (sixth-most-receiving yards allowed for RBs). If you’ve been on the Gaskin roller coaster, this is a week to queue.

Devonta Freeman has won the battle to retake Baltimore’s leadership role—for now, at least. That’s good enough to put him in the grid against the Steelers. Where we once feared the defense of Pittsburgh, we now feel comfortable enough to challenge it. In the past four weeks, no team has allowed more hasty yards or more hasty scores than the Steelers. Now they face a Ravens attack that is still in the top 10 hardest outfits in the league. Yes, Lamar Jackson will still get his chances, but Freeman should be in the mix for a lot of work. He has flex appeal in week 13.

The Raiders pass catcher du jour is Hunter Renfrow. The Vegas final receiver has topped 17 fantasy points in three of his last four games — including a 21-point outburst against the Cowboys in Week 12. With defenses trying to take away Darren Waller this year, Renfrow has blossomed. He leads the Raiders on receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. This week, he focuses on the soccer team that grants recipients the fourth most fantasy points per game. Based on Renfrow’s previous use, eight or more targets are almost guaranteed. Those kinds of opportunities are hard to ignore in a match-up like this.

While we’re talking about Raider’s pass catchers, let’s turn our attention to Foster Moreau. His viability is clearly tied to Waller’s availability this week. The star’s tight end is related to a knee injury that has weighed on him from week to week. That could open up more opportunities for Moreau. Moreau’s best fantasy outing was in Week 7, where he scored 18 fantasy points against the Eagles while playing in place of the injured Waller. In Las Vegas’ tight, friendly passing game, there could be another streamable week to come.

It says in my contract that I can’t go too long this season without writing about it CJ Uzomah. Since he didn’t make this column last week, I felt this was a good chance to fulfill my obligation. Or maybe I just think he has a good match-up against the Chargers. Choose the answer that makes you happiest. The Bolts have been hit by tight end touchdown lightning nine times this year, placing them in fourth place per game. Defenders have tried to take away Ja’Marr Chase and while the rookie’s target hasn’t had a noticeable hit, his production certainly has. That means Joe Burrow is forced to look elsewhere. Elsewhere this week could mean a few throws to Uzomah. He’s back in the stream for week 13.

A few months ago it would have been laughable to think of the Chiefs DST as a streaming option. But Kansas City has turned things around lately. It has been a top 10 defense for the past month, scoring at least seven fantasy points in three consecutive games. This week, the Chiefs resume hostilities with their Denver divisional rivals. The Broncos Offensive hasn’t been a train wreck, but it doesn’t scare anyone either. If you’re looking for a defense outside of the waiver, Kansas City can give you a respectable number.