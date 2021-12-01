Stosur says tennis the Chinese star Peng Shuai . has not been forgotten

We are all thinking of her and hoping that all will be well. The European Union on Tuesday called on Beijing to show the well-being of Pengs and added its voice to international concerns about her fate. The EU joins the growing international demand, including from sports professionals, for assurances that they are free and not under threat, the EU’s foreign service said in a statement. The EU is asking the Chinese government to provide verifiable evidence of the safety, well-being and whereabouts of Peng Shuais, the statement said. The bloc also urged Chinese authorities to conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation into its allegations of sexual assault.

Stosur spoke in Melbourne on Wednesday as Tennis Australia celebrated a 37 percent increase in the number of adults and 29 percent in the number of children playing the sport until June 30 this year. She confirmed that she started training on Wednesday with a view to playing both singles and doubles in what could be her last Australian Open in January. Chances are it will likely be the last time, Stosur said. I just did my first day back training today. I’ll see how it goes. I had a bit of running around in preparation and hopefully leading up to a big summer.

My knees are a bit sore, but I actually hit quite well since I had two weeks off. I always enjoy being back on the track. Pre-seasons can be a bit brutal, but I’ve had enough now that it won’t be too long to get back into it. Stosur said the majority of players had taken their COVID-19 vaccines and would continue to adhere to health protocols to keep the tour going, despite opposition to vaccine mandates from superstar Novak Djokovic, who has refused to disclose his vaccination status and possibly traveling to Melbourne Park. It won’t just be in Australia, it will probably become a global thing for us to tour and play in many other countries, Stosur said. The sport must create the safest possible environment for the majority, the majority of players. Going through this is not what anyone wants to do, but sometimes the consensus for the group is how it should go.