Sports
Hometown Hockey is coming to Six Nations in the New Year
Hometown Hockey is coming to Six Nations.
the touring three day festival will stop at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Center on Jan. 3, according to a press release from the elected council.
“We are so excited to bring Rogers Hometown Hockey to Six Nations,” said elected Chief Mark Hill.
“Our community has had such a rough year with COVID and the scouring of former residential school sites; our people really need some joy now. We look forward to celebrating safely as a community and welcoming Rogers Hometown Hockey to Six Nations.”
A tweet from the Hometown Hockey account says it will kick off 2022 with the visit and tells those interested in attending to stay tuned for more details.
“We look forward to celebrating the Haudenosaunee people and their stories on a national Sportsnet broadcast of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory,” it reads.
Rogers @HometownHockey_ starts in 2022 @SixNationsGR!
We look forward to celebrating the Haudenosaunee people and their stories at a national @Sportsnet broadcast from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory on January 3.
Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/DnO4GGWl1O
That broadcast, hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, will feature a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM.
Hometown Hockey describes itself as an outdoor celebration of hockey with interactive experiences, live entertainment, and alumni meet and greets. Since its launch in 2014, it has visited more than 130 cities.
Six Nations says it will highlight everything the community has to offer, from sports programs to local talent and youth.
Tickets for the event are free, but those who want to participate must do so pre-register.
Six Nations said there will be strict COVID-19 protocols, including a health check, mandatory masks and proof of full vaccination for everyone 12 years and older.
More details can be found on the Hometown Hockey Website.
We are so excited to bring @hometownhockey_ to Six Nations! Nia: went to @RonMacLeanHTH and @TaraSlone for inviting us to attend Hometown Hockey in Grimsby this past weekend. We look forward to safely celebrating and welcoming HTH to Six Nations. pic.twitter.com/51lQ5kc0Sz
