New York Knicks angry with service after losing to Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK — Julius Randle of the Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau walked off the floor of Barclays Center talking Tuesday night and were “pissed” on duty during their 112-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but only crossed the line twice throughout the game. The Knicks star striker initially refused to talk about the duty until he was asked if he was surprised he didn’t get the benefit of phone calls normally reserved for a team’s star.

“I’ll have to ask them,” Randle said of the crew on duty of Scott Foster, Mark Lindsay and Jason Goldenberg. “I don’t know what they’re watching or what they’re seeing. No matter how aggressively I played and attacked the paint, I can’t be punished because I’m stronger than people. And that’s an answer I got today.”

The 6-foot-8 and 250-pound Randle said the crew told him his stature and strength are the reason he doesn’t get more calls.

“They said certain contacts don’t affect me as much as other players do,” Randle said. “Because I’m stronger, they miss the calls.”

“It pisses me off even more,” Randle said when asked what his reaction would be when he heard that. “To be honest, because that’s not how you run the game.”



While Randle was calm when he spoke to reporters after the game, Thibodeau was just as visibly upset and frustrated as he had been. The Knicks coach quoted how the Nets went to the free-throw line 25 times compared to the Knicks’ 12 trips.

But what really put Thibodeau off, was how Randle was led.

“I want to see the film, but… something isn’t right,” said Thibodeau. “I do not know [why]. I do not know. I look at what is happening on both sides. [The Nets] are a good team. They played well. But I know Julius drives that ball pretty hard.

“And I’m angry.”

Randle was charged with a technical foul with 1:36 remaining in the fourth after he believed he had been fouled by a missed shot with a score of 105-all. Kevin Durant (27 points) then hit an 18-footer and then sank the technical free throw from the tech that called Randle.

Knicks teammates walked over to Randle to calm down during a timeout.

“You saw what happened,” Randle said when asked about the technical foul. “Everyone has seen what happened. I don’t have to talk about it. You all saw what happened.’

Randle said several times that he didn’t want the focus to be on the duty officer. But he did describe what it is like for him at times when smaller defenders try to guard him.

“In basketball, usually when smaller players guard the bigger players, they get away with a lot more,” Randle said. “But certain things are a little more blatant. If you hit a guy, I don’t care who it is, it’s going to affect him. Like I said, I don’t want to talk about it. I want to focus on keep blocking that , play hard, play with energy and lead my team. I can’t let my techs influence them to be effective whether we win or lose.”

The Knicks tied the game at 110-all with 17.7 seconds left, but James Johnson was fouled during a drive with 2.2 seconds left. Johnson hit both free throws to help the Nets hold on to a 16-point lead.

James Harden led the Nets with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while making 9 out of 10 shots from the free throw line.

“I want to watch the movie, but… there’s a big discrepancy in free throws, I can tell you that,” said Thibodeau. “So Julius drives the ball and he gets two free throws?

“I don’t really care what the game is called. I really don’t. You can call it tight. You can call it loose. But it has to be the same.”