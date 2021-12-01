How Michigan State Football 2021 Transfers Were at Their New Schools

Michigan State’s transfer portal policy was a winning policy for the Spartans in 2021, ending with a 10-2 regular season record after going 2-5 a year ago.

Coach Mel Tucker had more than 20 players enter and exit the program. Here’s a look at how the players who left have fared in their new schools in the 2021 season.

Julian Barnett, CB, Memphis

Barnett played the first eight games of this season in the Tigers, starting with one game. He counted seven tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Jeslord Boateng, LB, Akron

Boateng made an immediate impact on his transfer, becoming the Zips starting linebacker and leading the team to 80 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks and a quarterback rush.

Jack Bouwmeester, P, UMass

Bouwmeester did not play collegiately in the 2021 season. In November, he announced his commitment to Massachusetts on Twitter.

Theo Day, QB, Northern Iowa

Day moved to Northern Iowa and, like Rocky Lombardi in Northern Illinois, became the direct starter. Day started 11 of the Panthers 12 games and completed 155 of 276 passes for 2,316 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Panthers went 6-6 over the year. He was also named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team.

Devontae Dobbs, OL, Memphis

Dobbs has appeared in five games for Memphis this season, mostly in tackle.

Luke Fulton, LB, Kentucky

Fulton appeared in the Wildcats’ first eight games, but kept no stats.

Tommy Guajardo, TE, Bowling Green

Guajardo has not played in any game for the Falcons this season.

Devin Hightower, LB, Cincinnati

Hightower finished the season with five tackles and had a season high of three against Temple on October 8. He appeared in four games as the Bearcats head into the College Football Playoff with a win over Houston on Saturday.

Chris Jackson, CB, Washington State

Jackson appeared in eight games for the Cougars, finishing with four tackles.

Damon Kaylor, OL, Ball State

Kaylor started in all 12 games for the Cardinals and finished 6-6 this season to earn a bowling bid.

Marcel Lewis, LB, Central Michigan

Lewis transferred to Central Michigan for the 2021 season, but announced he was re-entering the transfer portal in September after appearing in two games. In November, Lewis tweeted that his college football career was over.

Rocky Lombardi, QB, Northern Illinois

After losing his starting spot at MSU to Payton Thorne, Lombardi transferred to Mid-American Conference school, where he won the QB runway and has the Huskies in Saturday’s conference championship game against Kent State. Lombardi played in 11 games and completed 173 of 295 passes for 2,314 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. NIU had an upset victory over Georgia Tech early in the season in which Lombardi threw the game-winning touchdown pass.

Dominique Long, S, Duke

Long played in all 12 games for the Blue Devils, finishing with six tackles, a force fumble and a breakup when they finished 3-9.

Chris Mayfield, DL, Ohio

Mayfield appeared in two games for the Bobcats, early season affairs against Syracuse and Duquesne.

TreVon Morgan, WR, Kentucky

The Ohio native did not appear in games for the Wildcats this season.

Jack Olsen, K, Northwest

Olsen played in two games for the Wildcats, attempting a kick-off against both Ohio and Illinois, while also scoring an extra run against the Illini.

Jasiyah Robinson, LB, East Carolina

Robinson moved from the defensive line to linebacker after moving to East Carolina, where he played once this season for the Pirates.

Max Rosenthal, TE, Illinois

Rosenthal played fullback and tight end for MSU, but became a full tight end once he joined Champaign. He has appeared in eight games for the Illini this season.

Justin Stevens, OL, South Alabama

Stevens, who opted out in the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic, never dressed for the Spartans. He did not play for the Jaguars this season.

DeAri Todd, DL, Montana

Todd played in 10 games for the Grizzlies, starting one of them, tallying 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks. The Grizzlies (9-2) defeated Washington in the first game of the season to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, playing Eastern Washington on Friday.

Charles Willekes, LB, State of Arkansas

Willekes played in nine games for the Red Wolves, finishing with 18 tackles. Ten of those came in one game, against Georgia State on Nov. 20. They finished the season 2-10.

Anthony Williams Jr., RB, Akron

The Chicago native played in 10 games for the Zips, finishing with 207 rushing yards and a touchdown on 56 carries. He also caught seven passes for 74 yards. His season high for rushing yards (39), receiving yards (20), and his only TD came against Bryant in Week 3.

Davion Williams, CB, Western Kentucky

The sophomore in the red shirt played in 11 games for the Hilltoppers, finishing with 17 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. The Bellevue alum’s lone start came in the regular season finale against Marshall, where he had an interception return of 45 yards for a score on the final game of the game of a 53-21 win. WKU (8-4) will play in the Conference USA Championship game against UTSA on Friday and in a bowling game later this month.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.