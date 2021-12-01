an american in love with china and ping pong eastday

For the first time in history, China and the US recently teamed up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy. Once again the two countries are side by side thanks to table tennis. This is very encouraging to many people, including Justin OJack, an American who has lived in China for most of the past 25 years. I am very happy to see athletes from the US and China playing together on the same team, he said enthusiastically. Moreover, in the spirit of continued friendship between our two countries, this is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships are hosted by an American city. I wish I was there to watch the matches in person.

Justin and his daughter play table tennis every week.

Falling in love with ping pong

Justin, a son-in-law from Shanghai, was one of a few American expats in Shanghai who were invited to join the ping-pong friendship game in April this year, where he teamed up with Chinese students from Shanghai University of Sport and the next generation. to participate in ping pong diplomacy. In less than a month, he went from being a complete novice to learning all the basics of table tennis from his coach and Chinese partner. After making quite some progress, he soon fell in love with the sport.

Justin excitedly recalled the day of the competition, when world champion Wang Liqin demonstrated a pairing practice in front of him. While watching Wang, who is six feet tall (61), Justin realized that tall people like himself have a competitive advantage when playing table tennis, which further inspired him to learn the sport.

Justin and his Chinese partner at the ping pong friendship game in Shanghai (April 10, 2021)

In an April interview, Justin said he wished a similar event would be held in the US to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, and now his wish has come true at the WTTC Finals.

To learn table tennis, Justin made his first investment in April: buying a decent paddle. After the friendship game, he gave the paddle to his daughter, who is 10 years old. Now father and daughter play the game together every week.

Their coach, Vito Guan, is a student of China Table Tennis College at Shanghai University of Sport. People from different countries and cultural backgrounds can really connect through sports, he said. We have better understood each other’s culture and customs by learning table tennis. We have developed more topics of mutual interest and both are very happy with the exchange, Vito said. He appreciates the punctuality of Americans and their willingness to learn, but also hopes that he can show his international friends the hospitality and conscientiousness of the Chinese people. He believes that, in the long run, such exchanges can play a unique role in fostering friendship between countries.

Justin’s daughter learns table tennis from her Chinese coach, Vito Guan.

Promoting mutual understanding between China and the US

On April 10, 1971, the American table tennis team visited China and opened the doors to China-US relations. 50 years later, it’s more important than ever to look back and commemorate the legacy of ping pong diplomacy, especially given the current bilateral relations between the two countries, said Justin, who is involved in Sino-US educational exchanges.

Justin, who is from California, thought about how he and his wife, who is from Shanghai, come from different countries and have different cultural and educational backgrounds, but they strive for common goals in raising their child and do what is best is for their family. Likewise, China and the US share one world and face common challenges, such as climate change, so why not learn from each other’s strengths and work together to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes?

Justin also trains his daughter to think internationally. As for her cultural identity, I always try to remind her that she is not half Chinese and half American, but both Chinese and American. She has the best of both worlds, he said. Once, while the family was watching a televised game that happened to be between China and the US, he asked her which team she hoped to win. Without hesitation the little girl said: I rejoice for them both! Who wins and who loses is not necessarily important to a child. This simple truth may be worth pondering.

Justin, in his capacity as Chief Representative of the University of Virginia (UVA) in China, has been extremely busy since last year. As he explained, many international students from China were unable to travel to the US to study after the outbreak of the pandemic, partly due to visa restrictions. Thanks to the efforts of Justin and his team and their colleagues at universities in China, those Chinese students have been allowed to start their studies at Peking University and Fudan University, both highly prestigious universities in China, through an inter-institution transfer mechanism. The students were very excited, as Peking University and Fudan University are among their dream schools in China, Justin said, noting that it is a good example of win-win cooperation.

UVA freshmen during their fall 2020 term at Fudan University

UVA freshmen during their spring 2021 semester at Peking University

While introducing UVA, Justin said the university has an excellent intramural table tennis club, which he hopes will visit China in the future to play table tennis with Chinese students.

(Photos provided by Justin OJack)